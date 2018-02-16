IMF International Monetary Fund : Team Concludes Article IV Mission to El Salvador

February 16, 2018

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Ms. Prachi Mishra, visited San Salvador from February 5 to 16, 2018 to assess the economic situation of the country. The Consultation was based on the revised National Accounts statistics. The concluding statement is expected to be published upon the release of the revised statistics.

The mission met with President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, Vice-President Oscar Ortiz, Technical Secretary Roberto Lorenzana, Finance Minister Carlos Cáceres, Economy Minister Tharsis Solomon López, Central Bank President Oscar Cabrera, Superintendent of the Financial System Ricardo Perdomo, as well as other senior government officials, members of congress, and representatives of the private sector.

The IMF team greatly appreciates the frank and productive discussions and the warm hospitality of our Salvadoran counterparts.