Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Team Concludes Article IV Mission to El Salvador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:56pm CET

February 16, 2018

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Ms. Prachi Mishra, visited San Salvador from February 5 to 16, 2018 to assess the economic situation of the country. The Consultation was based on the revised National Accounts statistics. The concluding statement is expected to be published upon the release of the revised statistics.

The mission met with President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, Vice-President Oscar Ortiz, Technical Secretary Roberto Lorenzana, Finance Minister Carlos Cáceres, Economy Minister Tharsis Solomon López, Central Bank President Oscar Cabrera, Superintendent of the Financial System Ricardo Perdomo, as well as other senior government officials, members of congress, and representatives of the private sector.

The IMF team greatly appreciates the frank and productive discussions and the warm hospitality of our Salvadoran counterparts.

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Raphael Anspach

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: [email protected]

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 22:55:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/16HEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Announces Major Federal Investment in Carbon Capture Research & Development
PU
02/16DPS NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY : Caledonia CI Inmate Captured Friday Morning in Rocky Mount
PU
02/16CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
02/16OEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Air quality action in Salem
PU
02/16U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Cantwell Introduces New Comprehensive Energy Legislation
PU
02/16NDFB NORTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Curiosity fuels successful ethanol tour
PU
02/16AMLI RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES TRUST : 10 Eastside Austin Date Ideas
PU
02/16WORLD BANK : Continued Reforms to Moldova’s Education System Will Help Create Jobs, Improve People’s Lives
PU
02/16WORLD BANK : Moldova Education Reform Project Additional Financing
PU
02/16BILL PASCRELL JR : Pascrell, Neal Statements on the Trump Administration’s Steel and Aluminum Tariff Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MIDDLEBY CORP : MIDDLEBY : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation
2AUTOZONE : AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conf..
4EQ INC : EQ INC. : Announces Financing of $1,534,000 of Non-Convertible Secured Promissory Notes and Issuance ..
5DURAN VENTURES INC DUP : DURAN VENTURES DUP : Announces Early Warning Report

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.