Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF chief says 'Why not?' to European Monetary Fund plan - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:35pm CET
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), attends a conference on

VIENNA (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has no objection to plans to turn the euro zone's bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund, she said in comments published on Saturday.

The European Commission has suggested transforming the role of the government-controlled European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a full-blown European Monetary Fund under parliamentary control and anchored in European Union law, which would also become a backstop for the euro zone's bank resolution fund.

The plan is backed by countries including France and Germany.

"Why not?" Lagarde said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

"The crisis the euro zone went through showed that it needs a crisis management system that is independent, able to act quickly and that works according to strict rules. What that mechanism is called is secondary. If one wants to call it European Monetary Fund, then please."

She also brushed aside the suggestion that the IMF's role was being usurped in a region where it has been involved in bailing out Portugal, Ireland, Cyprus and Greece in recent years - often in exchange for oversight and painful reforms.

"We do not serve a region but 189 countries. That also includes euro zone countries. And if together they decide that other crisis mechanisms like the ESM are involved, that is in order," she was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pIMF chief says 'Why not?' to European Monetary Fund plan - paper
RE
12:16pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF I R OF IRAN : In the presence of Iranian President and Indian PM; Tehran, New Delhi sign 15 pacts
PU
12:06pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : position on TB eradication – part 2
PU
10:41aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Guangdong to control pollution at Greater Bay Area
PU
10:31aRetailers Pay the Price of Success -- WSJ
DJ
10:29aEUROPEAN UNION : Change of EUIPO bank account
PU
10:06aMINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 17 February 2018
PU
10:04aPRESIDENT IN A MEETING WITH INDIAN FM : Iran considers no limitation in deepening inclusive ties with India/Tehran welcomes more active presence of Indian firms in Iranian market
PU
10:04aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Chinese Tourists traveling abroad for 2018 Spring Festival
PU
10:04aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Lexus Becomes Principal Partner o..
2Oil gains in weekly recovery on equities rebound, weak dollar
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: GE exploring industrial gas engine business sale - sources
5ALUMINIUM : U.S. Commerce Department proposes hefty import curbs on steel, aluminium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.