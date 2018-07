Lagarde told reporters at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires that IMF staff consulted with Argentine officials after June's inflation level of 29.5 percent printed above the target band, but that Argentina's inflation goals were "attainable."

"We have respect and encouragement for the policies that are being developed by the government of Argentina," Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Daniel Flynn)