IMM : Reports Year of Momentous Growth Fueled by Digital Banking Strategies

--Technology provider achieves record results including 20% revenue growth and 130 new financial institution customers--

IMM, the leading source of eSignatures designed exclusively for financial institutions, closed 2017 with historic corporate results, exceeding 20 percent annual revenue growth while adding 130 new bank and credit union customers. Ranked by banks and credit unions as one of the top three strategic initiatives for 2018, digital banking initiatives are the primary catalyst behind IMM’s surge in new customer acquisition.

Chuck Klein, IMM CEO, said, “2017 was an incredible year; we far surpassed our goals and objectives in terms of new customer growth. Banks and credit unions alike are expanding the use of technology and channels to drive enhanced consumer transaction experiences. eSignature technology enables comprehensive digital transaction fulfillment while increasing consumer convenience and service.”

IMM added 66 new banks to its customer roster this past year such as Emprise Bank, Farmers State Bank, Peoples First Saving Bank, First Bank and Trust Texas, Fort Hood National Bank and Central Bank and Trust to name a few. The banks cited IMM’s interface capabilities with their existing business systems such as lending, account opening, and ECM/Imaging systems as a key differentiator in the market and the primary reason for selecting IMM eSign. IMM has partnered with leading technology providers including Jack Henry & Associates, MeridianLink, Temenos, Finastra, Ascensus and Fiserv to provide an intuitive, end-user experience, capable of streamlining internal business processes across the entire financial institution.

Klein continued, “In addition to our new customer growth, I am extremely proud of the long-term relationships we’ve maintained with our credit union customers. While most of our competition operates in multiple industries and verticals, our sole focus remains on the financial industry, which gives us a unique perspective and ability to better address the challenges facing financial institutions.”

2017 saw a growing number of credit unions actively replacing legacy, antiquated solutions resulting in the addition of 64 new credit union customers including Blackhawk Federal Credit Union, Educators Credit Union and Bellwether Community Credit Union, while expanding existing relationships with institutions like 1st Education Credit Union, First Financial Credit Union, Tower Federal Credit Union and Kane County Teachers Federal Credit Union. Additionally, long-term customer, Knoxville Teachers Federal Credit Union was recognized with Credit Union Journal’s Best Practices Award following their successful roll-out of IMM eSign in 2017.

Over 60% of IMM’s customers have relied on its solutions for more than five years, 40% for seven years and 30% for 10 years or more, highlighting the company’s in-depth knowledge of the financial industry combined with its commitment to long-term customer satisfaction and customer success. IMM eSign is used by hundreds of banks and credit unions to power millions of “end-to end” eSignature transactions each month.

About IMM

For over 21 years, IMM has been a leading innovator of eSignature solutions designed exclusively for Financial Institutions. Today, more than 775 U.S. Banks and Credit Unions use IMM’s eSign solutions across the Institution to enhance consumer experiences while also streamlining back-office processes. For more information, visit www.immonline.com, or call 1-800-837-4750, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Mission: Enabling Financial Institutions to Realize their Digital Dreams

