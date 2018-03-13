IMM : Reports Year of Momentous Growth Fueled by Digital Banking Strategies

IMM,
the leading source of eSignatures designed exclusively for financial
institutions, closed 2017 with historic corporate results, exceeding 20
percent annual revenue growth while adding 130 new bank and credit union
customers. Ranked by banks and credit unions as one of the top three
strategic initiatives for 2018, digital banking initiatives are the
primary catalyst behind IMM’s surge in new customer acquisition.
Chuck Klein, IMM CEO, said, “2017 was an incredible year; we far
surpassed our goals and objectives in terms of new customer growth.
Banks and credit unions alike are expanding the use of technology and
channels to drive enhanced consumer transaction experiences. eSignature
technology enables comprehensive digital transaction fulfillment while
increasing consumer convenience and service.”
IMM added 66 new banks to its customer roster this past year such as
Emprise Bank, Farmers State Bank, Peoples First Saving Bank, First Bank
and Trust Texas, Fort Hood National Bank and Central Bank and Trust to
name a few. The banks cited IMM’s interface capabilities with their
existing business systems such as lending, account opening, and
ECM/Imaging systems as a key differentiator in the market and the
primary reason for selecting IMM eSign. IMM has partnered with leading
technology providers including Jack Henry & Associates, MeridianLink,
Temenos, Finastra, Ascensus and Fiserv to provide an intuitive, end-user
experience, capable of streamlining internal business processes across
the entire financial institution.
Klein continued, “In addition to our new customer growth, I am extremely
proud of the long-term relationships we’ve maintained with our credit
union customers. While most of our competition operates in multiple
industries and verticals, our sole focus remains on the financial
industry, which gives us a unique perspective and ability to better
address the challenges facing financial institutions.”
2017 saw a growing number of credit unions actively replacing legacy,
antiquated solutions resulting in the addition of 64 new credit union
customers including Blackhawk Federal Credit Union, Educators Credit
Union and Bellwether Community Credit Union, while expanding existing
relationships with institutions like 1st Education Credit
Union, First Financial Credit Union, Tower Federal Credit Union and Kane
County Teachers Federal Credit Union. Additionally, long-term customer,
Knoxville Teachers Federal Credit Union was recognized with Credit
Union Journal’s Best Practices Award following their successful
roll-out of IMM eSign in 2017.
Over 60% of IMM’s customers have relied on its solutions for more than
five years, 40% for seven years and 30% for 10 years or more,
highlighting the company’s in-depth knowledge of the financial industry
combined with its commitment to long-term customer satisfaction and
customer success. IMM eSign is used by hundreds of banks and credit
unions to power millions of “end-to end” eSignature transactions each
month.
About IMM
For over 21 years, IMM has been a leading innovator of eSignature
solutions designed exclusively for Financial Institutions. Today, more
than 775 U.S. Banks and Credit Unions use IMM’s eSign solutions across
the Institution to enhance consumer experiences while also streamlining
back-office processes. For more information, visit www.immonline.com,
or call 1-800-837-4750, or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook,
and Google+.
Mission: Enabling Financial Institutions to Realize their Digital
Dreams
