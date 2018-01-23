IMPLANET: 2017 Revenue of 7.8 Million

Regulatory News:
IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP,
FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology
company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is today
announcing its revenue for the fourth quarter and for the financial year
ended December 31, 2017.
Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, says: “The increase in JAZZ®
sales in 2017 confirmed the success of our international roll-out of JAZZ®
technology, as we moved into new markets such as Germany, Australia and
New Zealand. The acceleration of our commercial development is also
reflected by the talks we are currently holding with L&K BIOMED Co.
which will enable us, among other things, to have direct access to
additional surgeons in North America. Market recognition of the
technological benefits of the JAZZ® Platform
grows quarter after quarter. This, together with the tight management of
our expenses, will have a positive impact on our performance. As a
result, we remain confident in our growth prospects in all regions.”
|
Revenue (in thousands of euros - IFRS)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
First-quarter revenue
|
|
2,048
|
|
1,988
|
|
+3%
|
Second-quarter revenue
|
|
2,071
|
|
2,107
|
|
-2%
|
Third-quarter revenue
|
|
1,774
|
|
1,481
|
|
+20%
|
Spine (JAZZ®)
|
|
1,208
|
|
1,241
|
|
-3%
|
Knee + Arthroscopy
|
|
739
|
|
1,008
|
|
-27%
|
Total fourth-quarter revenue
|
|
1,947
|
|
2,249
|
|
-13%
|
Spine (JAZZ®)
|
|
4,715
|
|
4,102
|
|
+15%
|
Knee + Arthroscopy
|
|
3,126
|
|
3,723
|
|
-16%
|
Total full-year revenue
|
|
7,841
|
|
7,825
|
|
-
Fourth-quarter 2017 revenue came to €1.9 million including the
anticipated 27% decline in the Knee business to €0.7 million, pursuant
to closure of arthroscopy implant distribution, first announced in early
2017. Although revenue from the JAZZ® business remained
stable at €1.2 million, volumes showed a significant increase due to the
country mix (number of units sold up 16% to 2,821 in the fourth quarter
of 2017 compared to 2,437 last year).
Over 2017 as a whole, IMPLANET’s revenue totaled €7.8 million, on the
back of strong JAZZ® sales growth (up 30% in volume to 9,117
units and up 15% in value) to €4.7 million.
Thanks to this increase, JAZZ® sales, IMPLANET’s core
business, now contributes 60% of total revenue (52% in 2016).
In France, IMPLANET sold 4,101 JAZZ® units, generating
€1.5 million in revenue (up 16%). A total of 3,479 units (up 74%) were
sold in the rest of the world, generating €1.2 million in revenue (up
58%). These performances reflect the fast pace of international
expansion, with the establishment of a commercial presence in new
countries such as Germany, Europe’s #1 spinal surgery market, Australia
and South America.
In the United States, 1,537 JAZZ® units were sold (up 6%)
generating €2.0 million in revenue, stable compared to 2016. As
announced in December 2017, following the preliminary agreement with
South Korean company L&K BIOMED Co., Ltd, talks continue about pooling
the resources of both companies in the United States. This agreement
should enable IMPLANET to accelerate its US growth by significantly
increasing direct surgeon access.
Although sales of our total knee prosthesis, a proprietary product, were
stable, the Knee business recorded a 16% decline following the planned
closure of arthroscopy distribution.
Next financial press release: full-year 2017 results on Thursday,
March 14, 2018
About IMPLANET
Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical
technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for
orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation
implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion
surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has
obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET
employs 48 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further
information, please visit www.implanet.com.
Based
near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston
in 2013.
IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris.
The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the
BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on
its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006250/en/