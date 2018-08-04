Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/04/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios and Matheson” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 15, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 1, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Helios and Matheson was promoting the future profitability and high valuation of MoviePass throughout the class period. The MoviePass business model could not be sustained, and the Company would run out of capital. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements about its business prospects and operations were materially false and misleading during the class period. When the market learned the truth about Helios and Matheson, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


