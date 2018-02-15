INA Illinois Nurses Association : Nursing Tidbits - February 2018 Edition

Nursing Tidbits - February 2018 Edition

If I'm starting to sound like a broken record, you will have to excuse me, but this flu season has reached epidemic proportions. A government report issued last week found that one of every 13 doctor's visits this winter has been for the flu!

Last month, we shared information about the importance of the flu vaccination. This month, Nursing Tidbits includes an informative article that explains what happens when the flu progresses to a more acute and deadly disease. Please share with your colleagues. And since we are on the topic of infectious diseases, I've included an article on antibiotic resistance and MRSA, too!

I hope you'll find these tidbits informative and meaningful and if you have any recommendations for topics you'd like me to cover, email me at [email protected]

Yours in Solidarity!

Marina Reyes, RN, BSN

What makes the flu turn deadly?

The influenza virus is a microscopic pathogen - around a thousandth the width of a human hair in size - that packs an outsized deadly punch. It is responsible for up to 500,000 deaths each year, according to World Health Organization estimates. To understand how the virus can kill, we first need to understand what it wants and what it does in the body. Unlike bacteria, viruses require a host cell to replicate. They lack the biological 'machinery' to copy themselves, instead hijacking the host cell to instruct it to make copies of the virus.

Understanding MRSA Infection - the Basics

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a bacterium that causes infections in different parts of the body. It's tougher to treat than most strains of staphylococcus aureus -- or staph -- because it's resistant to some commonly used antibiotic. The symptoms of MRSA depend on where you're infected. Most often, it causes mild infections on the skin, like sores or boils. But it can also cause more serious skin infections or infect surgical wounds, the bloodstream, the lungs, or the urinary tract. Though most MRSA infections aren't serious, some can be life-threatening. Many public health experts are alarmed by the spread of tough strains of MRSA. Because it's hard to treat, MRSA is sometimes called a 'super bug.'

General Background: About Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when an antibiotic has lost its ability to effectively control or kill bacterial growth; in other words, the bacteria are 'resistant' and continue to multiply in the presence of therapeutic levels of an antibiotic.

Antibiotic resistance is a natural phenomenon. When an antibiotic is used, bacteria that can resist that antibiotic have a greater chance of survival than those that are 'susceptible.' Susceptible bacteria are killed or inhibited by an antibiotic, resulting in a selective pressure for the survival of resistant strains of bacteria.

