INEOS Forties Pipeline System Media Update 09:00 25/12/2017

INEOS continues to make good progress towards the restart of the Forties Pipeline System.

The repair of the pipeline at Red Moss is now mechanically complete and pressure testing is well underway.

A small number of customers are now sending oil and gas through the pipeline at low rates as part of a coordinated plan that allows INEOS to carefully control the flow and pressure in the system.

Once the pressure in the system is stable INEOS will initiate the steps necessary to start re-commissioning the Kinneil facility, which is expected to begin in the next 24 hours. It is expected that there will be increased flaring at the site as we begin restarting the system.

INEOS will complete this work as quickly as possible but safety is the highest priority.

Based on current estimates the company expects to bring the pipeline and Kinneil progressively back to normal rates early in the new year.

INEOS has worked with the Emergency Services, relevant authorities and regulators as it has implemented the code compliant repairs on the FPS pipeline. It is expected that the precautionary safety cordon will remain at 150m whilst pressure testing continues. For the time-being the unclassified CK12 Netherley to Cookney road, which passes close to the site remains closed by the police and all non-essential drivers are being requested to seek alternative routes to ensure that the road remains clear for essential works.

We apologise to our customers and the local community for the issues that this creates and we are working hard to minimise the impact of the pipeline closure as far as possible.

