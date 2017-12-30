Log in
INEOS Forties Pipeline System Media Update 09:00 30/12/2017

12/30/2017 | 10:24am CET
Saturday, 30 December 2017

INEOS confirms the Forties Pipeline System is fully operational.

All restrictions on the flow of oil and gas from platforms feeding into the pipeline system have been lifted and virtually all platforms are now on line.

The INEOS facility at Kinneil has restarted and all products are in specification.

Force Majeure, declared on 13th December, has now been lifted and the loading of crude oil from Hound Point is forecast to re-start during this weekend.

INEOS has completed work on the pipeline as quickly as possible with safety as its highest priority.

We apologise to our customers and the local community for the issues that the pipeline closure has created.

ENDS.

INEOS press office: 0131 557 5252

Richard Longden (INEOS) 0041 21 627 7063 or 0041 7996 26123
Mark Killick (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07836 634449
Joseph Moss (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07769 215374
Andrew McLachlan (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07931 377162

INEOS Group AG published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 09:24:00 UTC.

