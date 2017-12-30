INEOS Forties Pipeline System Media Update 09:00 30/12/2017

Saturday, 30 December 2017

INEOS confirms the Forties Pipeline System is fully operational.

All restrictions on the flow of oil and gas from platforms feeding into the pipeline system have been lifted and virtually all platforms are now on line.

The INEOS facility at Kinneil has restarted and all products are in specification.

Force Majeure, declared on 13th December, has now been lifted and the loading of crude oil from Hound Point is forecast to re-start during this weekend.

INEOS has completed work on the pipeline as quickly as possible with safety as its highest priority.

We apologise to our customers and the local community for the issues that the pipeline closure has created.

