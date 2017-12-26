Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

INEOS Forties Pipeline System Media Update 15:00 26/12/2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:14pm CET
Tuesday, 26 December 2017

INEOS continues to make good progress towards the restart of the Forties Pipeline System..

The repair of the pipeline at Red Moss is now mechanically complete and pressure testing is well underway.

A small number of customers are now sending oil and gas through the pipeline at reduced rates as part of a coordinated plan that allows INEOS to carefully control the flow and pressure in the system.

INEOS has partially re-started the Kinneil facility. Flows through the pipeline and Kinneil will be increased gradually as we prove the system. There is currently increased flaring at the site as we begin to progressively and safely bring the different streams on-line.

INEOS will complete this work as quickly as possible but safety is the highest priority.

Based on current estimates the company expects to bring the pipeline and Kinneil progressively back to normal rates early in the new year.

INEOS has worked with the Emergency Services, relevant authorities and regulators as it has implemented the code compliant repairs on the FPS pipeline. It is expected that the precautionary safety cordon will remain at 150m whilst pressure testing continues. For the time-being the unclassified CK12 Netherley to Cookney road, which passes close to the site remains closed by the police and all non-essential drivers are being requested to seek alternative routes to ensure that the road remains clear for essential works.

We apologise to our customers and the local community for the issues that this creates and we are working hard to minimise the impact of the pipeline closure as far as possible.

ENDS.

INEOS press office: 0131 557 5252

Richard Longden (INEOS) 0041 21 627 7063 or 0041 7996 26123
Mark Killick (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07836 634449
Joseph Moss (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07769 215374
Andrew McLachlan (Media Zoo) 020 7384 6980 or 07931 377162

INEOS Group AG published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 15:14:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34p PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Zuma extends condolences on passing of veteran musician Robbie Malinga
04:29p Report on Canadian stock futures on December 26 withdrawn
04:23p Ineos says Forties oil flows to rise gradually, partly restarts Kinneil plant
04:21p Apple drags Wall Street lower
04:14pDJBank of Mexico Sells Additional Dollar Hedges to Support Peso
04:14p INEOS FORTIES PIPELINE SYSTEM MEDIA UPDATE 15 : 00 26/12/2017
04:09p DLA DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY : Energy readiness in action
04:04p CITY OF ELMHURST IL : Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse
04:00p Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs
04:00pDJHome Prices Jump in October
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.