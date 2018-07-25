INFINITE LITHIUM ANNOUNCES OPTIONS
July 24th, 2018, Vancouver, BC, Canada - INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ('Infinite' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ILI) (37NN-FRANKFURT) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces it has granted a total of up to 650,000 stock options to directors of the company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of up to two years from the date of grant.
The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.
