Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INFINITE LITHIUM : ANNOUNCES OPTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:54am CEST

INFINITE LITHIUM ANNOUNCES OPTIONS

July 24th, 2018, Vancouver, BC, Canada - INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ('Infinite' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ILI) (37NN-FRANKFURT) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces it has granted a total of up to 650,000 stock options to directors of the company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of up to two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Michael England'

Michael England, President & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Back to Past News

Disclaimer

Infinite Lithium Corp. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aSUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES : Supply of Steel Line Pipe
AQ
11:34aLONMIN : Hsbc Bank Plc - FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
AQ
11:34aGlobal Street and Roadway Lighting Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:33aINDIAN OIL : Hosting, Maintenance and Development of Indane.Co.In and Transparency Portal Websites of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. For One Year.
AQ
11:33aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Procurement of Icog (Incoming and Outgoing Type) Panel with Vcb (Vacuum Circuit Breaker) on Limited Tender Basis
AQ
11:32aMMTC : Empanelment of the Lbma Accredited Suppliers for Bullion in India Gold, Silver and Platinum
AQ
11:32aDEUTSCHE BANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:32aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Al-59888 Ammonia Detector System
AQ
11:32a10TH PREFABRICATION & MODULAR CONSTRUCTION ASIA SUMMIT : 2 Day Event - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:31aProvision of Medical Services for Dispensary Examination of Municipal Employees (Register Number "32.0846.18")
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : second quarter net profit drops as new CEO overhauls lender
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls
3AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
4BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
5Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.