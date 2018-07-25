INFINITE LITHIUM ANNOUNCES OPTIONS

July 24th, 2018, Vancouver, BC, Canada - INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ('Infinite' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ILI) (37NN-FRANKFURT) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces it has granted a total of up to 650,000 stock options to directors of the company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of up to two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Michael England'

Michael England, President & Director

