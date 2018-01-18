INSA Intelligence and National Security Alliance : Innovators’ Showcase – Call for Abstracts Announced

10May[Attachment]
Innovators' Showcase
Senior government technologists and scientists are invited to attend the 2018 Innovators' Showcase presented by INSA and the Intelligence and National Security Foundation (INSF) on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in McLean VA. Interested members of the government S&T community should contact [email protected] for more information.
Participants will hear presentations on independent research and development projects that may have national security applications in the following areas:
Internet of Things
The Evolving Theater of Space
Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Augmentation
Data Intelligence, Visualization & the Cloud
Multi-Mission Solutions
Other Game-Changing Ideas
Presentations may be classified up to TS/SCI, unclassified or proprietary.
INSA is now accepting submissions from academic institutions and the private sector to present at Innovators' Showcase. Download the call for abstracts for submission details.
Call for Abstracts
Venue
AddressMITRE Corporation, McLean VA
