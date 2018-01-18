INSA Intelligence and National Security Alliance : Innovators’ Showcase – Call for Abstracts Announced

10May

Innovators' Showcase

Senior government technologists and scientists are invited to attend the 2018 Innovators' Showcase presented by INSA and the Intelligence and National Security Foundation (INSF) on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in McLean VA. Interested members of the government S&T community should contact [email protected] for more information.

Participants will hear presentations on independent research and development projects that may have national security applications in the following areas:

Internet of Things

The Evolving Theater of Space

Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Augmentation

Data Intelligence, Visualization & the Cloud

Multi-Mission Solutions

Other Game-Changing Ideas

Presentations may be classified up to TS/SCI, unclassified or proprietary.

INSA is now accepting submissions from academic institutions and the private sector to present at Innovators' Showcase. Download the call for abstracts for submission details.