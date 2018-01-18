Log in
INSA Intelligence and National Security Alliance : Innovators' Showcase – Call for Abstracts Announced

01/18/2018 | 07:09pm CET
Innovators' Showcase

Senior government technologists and scientists are invited to attend the 2018 Innovators' Showcase presented by INSA and the Intelligence and National Security Foundation (INSF) on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in McLean VA. Interested members of the government S&T community should contact [email protected] for more information.

Participants will hear presentations on independent research and development projects that may have national security applications in the following areas:

  • Internet of Things

  • The Evolving Theater of Space

  • Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Augmentation

  • Data Intelligence, Visualization & the Cloud

  • Multi-Mission Solutions

  • Other Game-Changing Ideas

Presentations may be classified up to TS/SCI, unclassified or proprietary.

INSA is now accepting submissions from academic institutions and the private sector to present at Innovators' Showcase. Download the call for abstracts for submission details.

Call for Abstracts

Venue

AddressMITRE Corporation, McLean VA

INSA - Intelligence and National Security Alliance published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:09:17 UTC.

