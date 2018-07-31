INSIKT : Completes $25 Million Social Bond Securitization; Drives Social Impact, CRA and Economic Returns for Investors

INSIKT,
a CDFI-certified fintech company disrupting the predatory lending
industry, today announced the results of its recent debt crowdfunding
effort having completed 15 private market securitization issuances for a
total of $247M. INSIKT is an innovator in social capital, creating a
direct-to-investor micro-securitization platform that supports the
company’s mission to build financially healthy low-income communities.
INSIKT’s investment opportunities hit a sweet spot for individual and
institutional investors looking for higher-yielding, fixed-income
products that positively impact society. INSIKT’s proprietary
securitization platform is unique due to the short duration and high
transparency these investments offer, in addition to the social coupon
investors receive. Financial institutions and foundations can also
fulfill their Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and program-related
obligations by investing in INSIKT securities.
INSIKT closed its seventh micro-securitization of $25 million in June
backed by more than 20,000 of its responsible, credit-building loans,
for an aggregate of $145M in less than two years. This is in addition to
the eight prior issuances totaling $102M that INSIKT closed from 2013 to
2016. These were backed by loans purchased from third parties in order
to establish the company’s proprietary securitization capability.
“With fifteen successful bond issuances behind us, we’ve established a
new securitization platform that helps banks, foundations and social
impact investors recycle capital back into our low-income communities,”
said James Gutierrez, CEO of INSIKT. “INSIKT’s approach is a game
changer for the social capital world that allows us to expand our
loan-making services to people in need at increasingly lower costs.”
Certified as a Community
Development Financial Institution (CDFI), INSIKT has a track-record
of responsible lending. All loans are rigorously underwritten to ensure
a borrower’s ability to repay and are structured for borrower repayment
success. On-time payments are reported to major credit bureaus, so
borrowers can build their credit scores. INSIKT’s small-dollar loans,
widely accessible via its partner network, gives consumers in banking
deserts or harmed by predatory lending practices access to affordable
capital. To date, INSIKT has provided hundreds of thousands of loans to
low-income households in the U.S. and has helped improve credit scores
for those who take a second loan, by an average of 312 points.
About INSIKT
INSIKT’s mission is to build financially healthy low-income communities
and end reliance on predatory payday lenders by providing affordable
credit to America’s 66-million underbanked and unbanked. Loans from
Lendify, INSIKT’s Community Development Financial Institution
(CDFI)-certified subsidiary, are intentionally designed to help
borrowers succeed at repayment and build good credit. 67% percent of its
repeat customers grew their credit score by an average of 312 points
when applying for a second loan. Currently available in more than 700
locations across California, Texas, Illinois and Arizona, INSIKT has
provided hundreds of thousands of loans to low-income households since
launching in 2014.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005766/en/