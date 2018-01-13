Log in
INTEL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation - INTC

01/13/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 12, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Intel Corporation (NasdaqGS:INTC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Intel and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 12, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Intel and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 2, 2018, news reports revealed a “fundamental design flaw” in Intel’s processor chips that increased vulnerability to hacking and that repair updates could slow down the processors significantly, which the Company confirmed the next day; however, subsequent reports revealed that the Company knew of the flaws “a while ago” and then, on January 4, 2018, media outlets reported that Intel’s CEO sold millions of dollars’ worth of Intel shares after learning of the problems, prior to public disclosure.

On this news, the price of Intel’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

© GlobeNewswire 2018
