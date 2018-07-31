IOI Pelita Land Dispute Update: Socialisation of Resolution Plan

IOI Corporation Berhad (IOI) has been working with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Complaints Panel and other stakeholders to resolve the IOI Pelita land dispute issue. Recent efforts have been focusing on the development of a resolution plan that follows the FPIC spirit and meets the RSPO P&C for conflict resolution. The resolution plan received a conditional endorsement from the Complaints Panel in end of June 2018. As a result, IOI was able to go ahead with the resolution plan socialisation visit to all 11 communities involved in the dispute to seek their consent for the implementation of the resolution plan.

After a week-long trip from 28 June to 6 July 2018 in Tinjar, Sarawak, IOI team successfully concluded a socialisation programme with 11 local communities who are participating in the IOI Pelita's land dispute resolution process.

In addition to IOI's Head of Stakeholder Engagement Mr. Carl Dagenhart, and his team, the group of visitors included Grassroots' representatives Mr. Andrew Ng and Mr. Lim Si Siew, RSPO's representative Mr. Senniah Appalasamy and Pelita's representative Mr. Samuel Batok.

For more information, please click HERE to read the full update.