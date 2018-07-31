Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IOI Pelita Land Dispute Update: Socialisation of Resolution Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:42am CEST

IOI Corporation Berhad (IOI) has been working with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Complaints Panel and other stakeholders to resolve the IOI Pelita land dispute issue. Recent efforts have been focusing on the development of a resolution plan that follows the FPIC spirit and meets the RSPO P&C for conflict resolution. The resolution plan received a conditional endorsement from the Complaints Panel in end of June 2018. As a result, IOI was able to go ahead with the resolution plan socialisation visit to all 11 communities involved in the dispute to seek their consent for the implementation of the resolution plan.

After a week-long trip from 28 June to 6 July 2018 in Tinjar, Sarawak, IOI team successfully concluded a socialisation programme with 11 local communities who are participating in the IOI Pelita's land dispute resolution process.

In addition to IOI's Head of Stakeholder Engagement Mr. Carl Dagenhart, and his team, the group of visitors included Grassroots' representatives Mr. Andrew Ng and Mr. Lim Si Siew, RSPO's representative Mr. Senniah Appalasamy and Pelita's representative Mr. Samuel Batok.

For more information, please click HERE to read the full update.

Disclaimer

IOI Corporation Berhad published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aLASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC : Half-Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2018
AQ
06:58aALIBABA : As China sales decline, Starbucks joins forces with Alibaba
AQ
06:57aEOH : gets R1bn equity booster
AQ
06:54aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Data breaches costing UAE and Saudi companies millions
AQ
06:54aSAUDI ELECTRICITY SJSC : SEC profits drop 17% as revenues decline
AQ
06:53aHouston TX Pain Management Doctor Physical Therapist Injury Service Announced
AC
06:52aVILLA WORLD : 31 Jul 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
06:52aCanada calling
AQ
06:50aFBN : Sterling Bank Post Improved Six-month Profits
AQ
06:50aDominik Rubli to leave Sunrise
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3TWITTER INC : TWITTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Elec's mobile woes drag on profit growth
5TESLA : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.