Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IPA Institute of Public Accountants : SEEKS ANSWERS OVER PROPOSED CHANGE TO SMSF AUDIT CYCLE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 01:25am CEST

The Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) is working with Minister O'Dwyer and the Treasury over the proposed change to the audit cycle of Self-managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs).

'We need to understand the policy rationale for the proposal to move to three-year cycles for SMSF audits,' said IPA chief executive officer, Andrew Conway.

'How does reducing the audit cycle enhance regulatory oversight and transparency in the SMSF sector?

'We know, that now more than ever, in the financial services space, sunlight is the best disinfectant. Without an annual SMSF auditor oversight, how will the regulator of the SMSF sector, monitor compliance?

'These issues go far beyond the impact on SMSF auditors and speak to the very confidence and transparency of the SMSF sector.

'Arguments around compliance costs are myopic at best as trustees are likely to be required to have a three year audit at greater total cost than the current (12 month) review. Will the unsubstantiated audit cost-saving be worth the significant risks such a measure introduces?' said Mr Conway.

Disclaimer

IPA - Institute of Public Accountants published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 23:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aUK financial sector wants global talent on tap after Brexit
RE
02:40aNEDBANK : Citi Dash entries open
AQ
02:36aJapan's exports accelerate in April, trade friction risk persists
RE
02:30aChina to encourage equity financing to ease debt reliance - report
RE
02:06aUK households turn cheerier about their finances in May - IHS Markit
RE
02:06aTreasury, USTR Send Mixed Messages Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports
DJ
01:25aIPA INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS : Seeks answers over proposed change to smsf audit cycle
PU
01:20aFall in EU job applicants with UK manufacturers slows - survey
RE
01:09aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - UK lawmakers
RE
12:55aU.S., China putting trade war on hold, Treasury's Mnuchin says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.