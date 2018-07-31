IPE : Directors acceptances of Óffer (31 July 2018)

IPE Limited

31 July 2018

ASX Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Directors' acceptances of Offer

IPE Limited

ABN 48 107 843 381 c/o Ellice Flint

Level 13, 23 - 25 Hunter Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

T: +61 411 404 280

E: [email protected] W: ipelimited.com.au

In the Target's Statement of 4 July it was noted that each of the IPE Directors intended to accept (or procure the acceptance of) the Offer, in respect of all IPE shares that they control, in the absence of a superior proposal.

I can confirm that acceptances of each of the Director's interests in IPE have now been lodged.

Yours sincerely,Jon Schahinger Director

IPE Limited

P 1 of 1