IPE : Directors acceptances of Óffer (31 July 2018)

IPE Limited
31 July 2018
Directors' acceptances of Offer
In the Target's Statement of 4 July it was noted that each of the IPE Directors intended to accept (or procure the acceptance of) the Offer, in respect of all IPE shares that they control, in the absence of a superior proposal.
I can confirm that acceptances of each of the Director's interests in IPE have now been lodged.
Yours sincerely,Jon Schahinger Director
