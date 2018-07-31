Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPE : Directors acceptances of Óffer (31 July 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:12am CEST

IPE Limited

31 July 2018

ASX Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Directors' acceptances of Offer

IPE Limited

ABN 48 107 843 381 c/o Ellice Flint

Level 13, 23 - 25 Hunter Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

T: +61 411 404 280

E: [email protected] W: ipelimited.com.au

In the Target's Statement of 4 July it was noted that each of the IPE Directors intended to accept (or procure the acceptance of) the Offer, in respect of all IPE shares that they control, in the absence of a superior proposal.

I can confirm that acceptances of each of the Director's interests in IPE have now been lodged.

Yours sincerely,Jon Schahinger Director

IPE Limited

P 1 of 1

Disclaimer

IPE Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 23:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aWomen Unite to Share Experiences - in the United for Human Rights Center
GL
02:24aEMBRAER S.A. : Material Fact
PR
02:22aBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 30 July 2018
PU
02:21aLOWE : Complaint leads to sign removal at busy intersection
AQ
02:20aCALWEST BANCORP : Announces Financial Results as of June 30, 2018
BU
02:19aSamsung Electronics second-quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by chips
RE
02:17aMERLIN PROPERTIES : Good first half for MERLIN Properties, with significant rental growth in all asset categories
PU
02:15aCardinal Resources Ltd Executes US$25 Million Term Sheet with Sprott
AW
02:14aCARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) (TOR:CDV) Executes US$25 Million Term Sheet with Sprott (TOR:SII)
AQ
02:14aREMINDER : Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2018 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Dorado-1 Drilling Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.