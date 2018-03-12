IPSCO Tubulars Files Amendment to Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Initial Public Offering

IPSCO Tubulars Inc. (“IPSCO”) today announced that it has filed an
amendment to its registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed
initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of
shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet
been determined. In connection with the offering, IPSCO’s common stock
has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “IPSC,” subject to official notice of issuance.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint
book-running managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan, UBS
Investment Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Evercore ISI are
also acting as joint book-runners for the offering. The proposed
offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a
copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from the SEC’s
website or from either of the following:
-
BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North
College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
-
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick
Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the
registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state
or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
A copy of IPSCO’s Form S-1 filing, once available, can be viewed on the
SEC’s website.
About IPSCO Tubulars Inc.
IPSCO Tubulars Inc. is a producer and supplier of seamless and welded
oil country tubular goods and other pipe products, with headquarters in
Houston, Texas, and manufacturing facilities located in Texas,
Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska and
Alberta, Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005314/en/