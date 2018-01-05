IRFA Iowa Renewable Fuels Association : Elects Officers, Executive Committee for 2018 Read More...

Contact: Cassidy Walter

515-252-6249

Top priorities for 2018 include robust RFS targets at the federal level and funding the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program at the state level

JOHNSTON, IA - The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) recently elected its Board of Directors, Officers, and Executive Committee for 2018. Each producer member has a seat on the board and votes on officers. New officers will serve a one-year term during the 2018 calendar year.

2018 IRFA Board of Directors Officers

President Eamonn Byrne, Lakeview Plymouth Energy

Vice President Bill Howell, POET Biorefining - Coon Rapids

Treasurer Derek Winkel, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Secretary Eric Hakmiller, Lincolnway Energy

Executive Director Monte Shaw (non-voting)

The IRFA Executive Committee is comprised of the IRFA Officers and other members as elected by the board. Elected to join the IRFA Officers on the Executive Committee for 2018 are:

Past President Tom Brooks, Western Dubuque Biodiesel

At-Large Craig Willis, Archer Daniels Midland

At-Large Rick Schwarck, Absolute Energy

'It is an honor to be reelected to my second term as President of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association,' said IRFA President Eamonn Byrne. 'We had a number of successes in 2017- including securing another year of funding for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program and protecting the 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) levels. This year we will continue to advocate for a robust RFS and state and federal policies that increase consumer access to biofuels at the pump.'

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state's liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation's leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing nearly 4.4 billion gallons annually - including approximately 55 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity - and 12 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce 400 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org.

