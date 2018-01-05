Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

IRFA Iowa Renewable Fuels Association : Elects Officers, Executive Committee for 2018 Read More...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:44pm CET

Contact: Cassidy Walter
515-252-6249

Top priorities for 2018 include robust RFS targets at the federal level and funding the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program at the state level

JOHNSTON, IA - The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) recently elected its Board of Directors, Officers, and Executive Committee for 2018. Each producer member has a seat on the board and votes on officers. New officers will serve a one-year term during the 2018 calendar year.

2018 IRFA Board of Directors Officers

President Eamonn Byrne, Lakeview Plymouth Energy

Vice President Bill Howell, POET Biorefining - Coon Rapids

Treasurer Derek Winkel, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Secretary Eric Hakmiller, Lincolnway Energy

Executive Director Monte Shaw (non-voting)

The IRFA Executive Committee is comprised of the IRFA Officers and other members as elected by the board. Elected to join the IRFA Officers on the Executive Committee for 2018 are:

Past President Tom Brooks, Western Dubuque Biodiesel

At-Large Craig Willis, Archer Daniels Midland

At-Large Rick Schwarck, Absolute Energy

'It is an honor to be reelected to my second term as President of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association,' said IRFA President Eamonn Byrne. 'We had a number of successes in 2017- including securing another year of funding for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program and protecting the 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) levels. This year we will continue to advocate for a robust RFS and state and federal policies that increase consumer access to biofuels at the pump.'

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state's liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation's leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing nearly 4.4 billion gallons annually - including approximately 55 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity - and 12 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce 400 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org.

###

IRFA - Iowa Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 16:44:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56p Wall Street higher as investors shrug off weak December jobs data
05:52p BOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Steepens After Weaker-than-expected December Jobs Data
05:44p IRFA IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Elects Officers, Executive Committee for 2018 Read More...
05:44p NANTUCKET COUNTY MA : Catastrophic Sewer Line Failure at Intersection of South Beach and Broad Streets
05:43p CANADIAN OIL EXPORTS TO U.S. DIP IN NOVEMBER : StatsCan data
05:41p U.S. Service-Sector Activity Grew More Slowly in December -- Update
05:39p O&R : Clear Away Snow, Ice from Gas Meters to Keep Service Safe
05:34p OHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : FDA Guidance Explains Enforcement Discretion Related to FSMA Provisions
05:30p Global shares push higher; dollar undeterred by U.S. jobs report
05:25p Global shares push higher; dollar undeterred by U.S. jobs report
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : European stocks bounce sees Swiss index, FTSE hit records
2BIRD PRODUCTS: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities - Research and Markets
3BP : Investors sense opportunities in Big Oil - but mind the gap
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google eyes Chinese e-sports market with investment in Chushou
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : on track for record fourth-quarter earnings

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.