IRI : to Discuss CPG and Retail Innovation at 2018 Food Marketing Conference

03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

IRI:

 
WHO:

Robert I. Tomei, President, Consumer & Shopper Marketing, Core Content and Insight Services, IRI®

Larry Levin, Executive Vice President, Consumer & Shopper Marketing, IRI

 
WHAT:

On March 19, IRI’s consumer and shopper expert, Robert I. Tomei, will discuss consumer-first retail experiences during the panel “Retail Reinvention: Making the Customer Hero” at the 2018 WMU Food Marketing Conference. Tomei and a panel of industry executives will explore emerging retail trends that answer the ever-increasing demand for convenience, and how retailers can differentiate their own consumer experiences.

 

The following day, IRI’s Larry Levin and Mack Elevation’s Dan Mack will co-host the session “Innovation: The Rise of the Dark Horse.” Dark horse brands are small, new companies winning in CPG by surprising and delighting consumers with innovative new products that waste no time getting to market. Levin and Mack will share insights to help brands of all sizes understand how to innovate quickly, “fail fast” and boost annual sales through rapid but calculated product launches.

 
WHY: CPG manufacturers, marketers and retailers win when they put consumers first. These sessions will shine a light on how evolving consumer preferences are driving rapid changes in CPG products and business models and re-shaping the CPG industry.
 
WHEN:

Retail Reinvention: Making the Customer Hero

Monday, March 19, 2018, 3-4 p.m. ET
 

Innovation: The Rise of the Dark Horse

Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET
 
WHERE:

2018 WMU Food Marketing Conference

DeVos Place Convention Center
303 Monroe Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
 

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major external events — a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. Ensure that your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.


