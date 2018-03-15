IRI : to Discuss CPG and Retail Innovation at 2018 Food Marketing Conference

On March 19, IRI’s consumer and shopper expert, Robert I. Tomei, will discuss consumer-first retail experiences during the panel “ Retail Reinvention: Making the Customer Hero ” at the 2018 WMU Food Marketing Conference. Tomei and a panel of industry executives will explore emerging retail trends that answer the ever-increasing demand for convenience, and how retailers can differentiate their own consumer experiences.

The following day, IRI’s Larry Levin and Mack Elevation’s Dan Mack will co-host the session “Innovation: The Rise of the Dark Horse.” Dark horse brands are small, new companies winning in CPG by surprising and delighting consumers with innovative new products that waste no time getting to market. Levin and Mack will share insights to help brands of all sizes understand how to innovate quickly, “fail fast” and boost annual sales through rapid but calculated product launches.