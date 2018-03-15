IRI : to Discuss CPG and Retail Innovation at 2018 Food Marketing Conference

IRI:
WHO:
Robert I. Tomei, President, Consumer & Shopper Marketing,
Core Content and Insight Services, IRI®
Larry Levin, Executive Vice President, Consumer & Shopper
Marketing, IRI
WHAT:
On March 19, IRI’s consumer and shopper expert, Robert I. Tomei,
will discuss consumer-first retail experiences during the panel “Retail
Reinvention: Making the Customer Hero” at the 2018 WMU Food
Marketing Conference. Tomei and a panel of industry executives
will explore emerging retail trends that answer the
ever-increasing demand for convenience, and how retailers can
differentiate their own consumer experiences.
The following day, IRI’s Larry Levin and Mack Elevation’s Dan Mack
will co-host the session “Innovation: The Rise of the Dark Horse.”
Dark horse brands are small, new companies winning in CPG by
surprising and delighting consumers with innovative new products
that waste no time getting to market. Levin and Mack will share
insights to help brands of all sizes understand how to innovate
quickly, “fail fast” and boost annual sales through rapid but
calculated product launches.
WHY:
CPG manufacturers, marketers and retailers win when they put
consumers first. These sessions will shine a light on how evolving
consumer preferences are driving rapid changes in CPG products and
business models and re-shaping the CPG industry.
WHEN:
Retail Reinvention: Making the Customer Hero
Monday, March 19, 2018, 3-4 p.m. ET
Innovation: The Rise of the Dark Horse
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET
WHERE:
2018
WMU Food Marketing Conference
DeVos Place Convention Center
303 Monroe Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest
repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all
integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps
to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to
remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with
consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major
external events — a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into
its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation — is
leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries.
Ensure that your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005261/en/