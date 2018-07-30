Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRS Final Rule Cites the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a new rule which governs how cash and noncash charitable contributions should be valued.  The new rule specifically cites the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) of The Appraisal Foundation.

(PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation)

Effective today, the new rule, entitled Substantiation and Reporting Requirements for Cash and Noncash Charitable Contribution Deductions, draws specific parameters around the term qualified appraisal.  As stated in Section III (B) of the rule, appraisals are to be performed by a qualified appraiser according to the "substance and principles of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice [USPAP] as developed by the Appraisal Standards Board of the Appraisal Foundation."  This clarification pertains to charitable contributions of all property types.   

The Appraisal Foundation's Appraisal Standards Board (ASB) is responsible for the development and promotion of USPAP, which are the generally accepted ethical and performance standards for the appraisal profession in the United States.  Since being recognized by the US Congress in 1989 for real property valuation, USPAP has been widely embraced in numerous landmark court cases in all disciplines of valuation. 

President of The Appraisal Foundation David S. Bunton stated, "For the past three decades USPAP has become deeply embedded in our legal and regulatory system.  This action by the IRS only underscores its importance and relevance to all valuation issues."

Consumers wishing to make charitable contributions of property for tax deduction purposes will want to ensure that property appraisals for items worth $5,000 or more are performed by a qualified professional in accordance with USPAP.  To learn more about USPAP, The Appraisal Foundation or for help finding an appraiser, visit www.appraisalfoundation.org

About The Appraisal Foundation
The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.   

Contact: Paula Douglas Seidel
[email protected] 
202.624.3048

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irs-final-rule-cites-the-uniform-standards-of-professional-appraisal-practice-300688734.html

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pSUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pBarnhart to Purchase Selinsky Force’s Rigging, Hauling and Crane Service
BU
11:22pCATERPILLAR : Purchase of a new Caterpillar or John Deere backhoe
AQ
11:22pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Summary of the Decisions 171st EGM
PU
11:22pQUAKER CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
11:22pTENABLE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
11:22pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Elects Susan E. Skerritt to its Board of Directors
PU
11:21pPROTEO : Electronic Order No 108/18 - Case No. 64553/18 - PURCHASE OFFER (OC) N 030030000012018OC00113, whose purpose is the hiring of a specialized company to provide monthly and corrective preventive maintenance services for the Security System - Deteco, Proteo
AQ
11:21pWater meters
AQ
11:21pMIDSOUTH BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.