Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IRU International Road Transport Union : MAN connects the trucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

This summer, MAN launched the world's first full vehicle platoon.

'MAN is taking a leading role in the automatisation and digitalisation of commercial vehicles', explains Joachim Drees, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus. To illustrate his point, he highlights the company's recent joint venture with DB Schenker, a global logistics provider and the Fresenius University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

Last month, they succeeded in carrying out the world's first full deployment of electronically coupled trucks, or platooning. Truck platooning is the linking of two or more digitally connected vehicles that use automated driver assistance and steering systems. These convoys maintain a close distance between each vehicle. The first platoon traveled on a German highway in real traffic, putting professional drivers behind the wheel.

Drees highlights the different advantages of platooning. It reduces fuel consumption as the rear vehicle benefits from the airstream of the vehicle in front. The automated steering and braking systems increase the safety of the platoon and regulate the flow of traffic. And the minimal gaps between the vehicles optimise road space.

Following the pilot tests in real traffic, DB Schenker plans to make platoons a regular feature of freight transports between their Munich and Nuremberg branches. MAN trucks will travel back and forth four times a day loaded with goods.

Drees points out that MAN's vision is to join with other industry leaders to introduce new technologies and processes, like platooning, throughout the supply chain. In his opinion, strategic partnerships are what will enable the industry to innovate. As he says, 'It's not simply a case of using a technology. It's about beneficially integrating that technology into the whole logistics chain'.

Joachim Drees will be speaking on innovation and competition at the IRU World Congress in November.

Disclaimer

IRU - International Road Transport Union published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:16:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Current global system satisfies no one other than a minority whose interests have been guaranteed”
PU
09:57aImpact of trade tariffs on European companies
RE
09:52aAmazon shares hit record high as profit tops $2 billion for first time
RE
09:52aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Patching Operations Planned for Several Routes in Macon County
PU
09:52aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Report reinforces importance of finding border solutions, says UFU
PU
09:52aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Fodder pressure mounting, says UFU
PU
09:52aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : TB Eradication Partnership
PU
09:48aMexico Runs Up $897 Million June Trade Deficit
DJ
09:46aBASF 2Q PROFIT PULLED DOWN BY FOREX, COST INFLATION : Earnings Review
DJ
09:42aTSX opens flat as financials offset weakness in energy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.