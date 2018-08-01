Log in
ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government of Canada helps businesses in northern Ontario access programs and funding

08/01/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti highlights Innovation Canada and its services to help Canadian innovators grow their busines

August 1, 2018 - Kenora, Ontario

Governments offer hundreds of programs and services designed to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. But if businesses can't find them or don't know what is available to them, they can't take advantage of them.

That is why David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, together with the Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora, visited the Kenora and District Chamber of Commerce today to introduce the local business community to some of the programs the Government of Canada has created to help Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs.

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti presented Innovation Canada, a one-stop-shop for Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs who are looking for government services or funding to help them achieve their business goals. After answering a few simple questions, entrepreneurs will get tailored suggestions from over 1,000 government programs about, for example, tax credits, student hiring or expert advice available in their region.

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti and the local business community then discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by businesses in northern Ontario and what the federal government can do to help.

Quotes

'Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators want to see their ideas succeed and grow, and we want to help them. That is why we're making it as simple as possible for Canadian innovators, businesses and entrepreneurs to find government funding and services. It is also with innovators in mind that we have developed a series of programs aimed at helping them reach their objectives and contribute to their communities.'

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

'We want to help entrepreneurs across the country, including those in northern Ontario, benefit from all the government programs and services available to them. With this user-friendly platform, entrepreneurs in northern Ontario will get information tailored specifically to them, including on tax credits, wage subsidies, internships, partnerships and much more.'

- David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

'Northerners are some of the most hard-working, entrepreneurial and innovative people in Canada. The region is breaking new ground in traditional industries like mining and forestry, and in many other sectors. Our government knows the unique opportunities that exist in northwestern Ontario as well as the challenges the communities here face. That's why we are making every effort to connect with local entrepreneurs to let them know about a variety of programs and services that can help them reach new levels of success.'

- The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora

Quick facts

  • There have been over 230,000 visits to the Innovation Canada platform since its launch in January 2018.

  • The Innovation and Skills Plan is a multi-program strategy to foster the creation of well-paying jobs for the middle class and provide people with the tools, knowledge and skills to get these jobs and succeed.

  • The Government of Canada has recently launched Canada's Intellectual Property Strategy to help Canadian entrepreneurs better understand and protect intellectual property and get better access to shared intellectual property. This will help Canadian innovators reach commercial success and create more middle-class jobs by protecting their ideas and ensuring they fully benefit from their inventions and creations.

  • Other programs the Government of Canada has put in place to help Canadian businesses grow and innovate include the Innovation Superclusters Initiative, CanCode, the Strategic Innovation Fund, the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative, the Global Skills Strategy and Innovative Solutions Canada.

  • FedNor is the Government of Canada's economic development organization for Northern Ontario. Through its programs and services, and through its financial support of projects that lead to job creation and economic growth, FedNor works with businesses and community partners to build a stronger Northern Ontario

Contacts

Mallory ClyneDirector of CommunicationsOffice of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development 343-291-2500

Media RelationsInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada [email protected]

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:37:01 UTC
