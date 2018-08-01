ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government of Canada helps businesses in northern Ontario access programs and funding

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti highlights Innovation Canada and its services to help Canadian innovators grow their busines

August 1, 2018 - Kenora, Ontario

Governments offer hundreds of programs and services designed to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. But if businesses can't find them or don't know what is available to them, they can't take advantage of them.

That is why David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, together with the Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora, visited the Kenora and District Chamber of Commerce today to introduce the local business community to some of the programs the Government of Canada has created to help Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs.

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti presented Innovation Canada, a one-stop-shop for Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs who are looking for government services or funding to help them achieve their business goals. After answering a few simple questions, entrepreneurs will get tailored suggestions from over 1,000 government programs about, for example, tax credits, student hiring or expert advice available in their region.

Parliamentary Secretary Lametti and the local business community then discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by businesses in northern Ontario and what the federal government can do to help.