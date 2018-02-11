ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government of Canada launches interactive campaign to build network of mentors for young women in science

Tell us why you chose science

February 11, 2018 - Toronto, Ontario

A 13-year-old girl asks for a telescope for her birthday. A teenager beams with pride from winning her provincial algebra competition. A young woman is excited to choose biology as her major as she heads off to university.

We need to inspire young women and girls like these in order for our country to benefit from greater diversity and creativity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

To help build a network of role models and mentors for young women in science, Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, launched the next phase of the Government of Canada's 'Choose Science' campaign. This edition of the online campaign encourages women in science to share their stories so that new generations of young women can learn from their experiences and aspire to a future in research.

The campaign was launched on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science during a panel discussion hosted at Facebook Canada and in partnership with Actua, a national charity that promotes science engagement to youth. The discussion featured leading Canadian women in science and technology, including Joelle Pineau, Director of the Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) lab at McGill University; Amber Mac, a Toronto-based multimedia host and tech entrepreneur; and Jennifer Flanagan, President & CEO of Actua.

By celebrating the day, sharing their stories and expressing their passion for science, these women, along with the young students they addressed, not only established a network of new friends but also began to create a network that will inspire future female STEM leaders.