ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government of Canada will provide 1,200 paid internships to graduates

Government of Canada will provide 1,200 paid internships to graduates

08/03/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

Post-secondary graduates across Canada focused on digital skills to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow

August 3, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

The federal government is preparing Canadian graduates for the middle-class jobs of tomorrow by providing them with the opportunity to acquire the digital skills needed to succeed through paid internships.

Over 1,200 underemployed post-secondary graduates will be paired with small businesses or not-for-profit organizations to learn the in-demand digital and problem-solving skills required by today's employers.

The internships are being offered through Digital Skills for Youth, a program designed to help recent post-secondary graduates gain meaningful work experience and the digital skills needed for the jobs of today and of the future.

Digital Skills for Youth is part of the government's Youth Employment Strategy and aligns with the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a world leader in innovation and create well-paying middle-class jobs.

Quotes

'In a modern workplace, digital skills are highly valued. Equipping recent graduates with real-life work experience and a broad range of skills and knowledge will help improve their employability and enhance their career potential. As the economy changes and becomes increasingly knowledge-based, digital skills have never been more critical. Our government is proud to deliver a program that will help 1,200 Canadians gain meaningful work experience and develop digital literacy required for the middle-class jobs of tomorrow.'

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

  • The following organizations will be involved in recruiting interns: Canadian Media Producers Association, Colleges and Institutes Canada, the Ontario Library Association, Communautique, the Pinnguaq Association, the University of Calgary, the Vancouver Community Network, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Province of Prince Edward Island.

  • Internships under Digital Skills for Youth will be available until March 31, 2020.

Contacts

Follow the department on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Nilani Logeswaran
Issues Manager
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
343-291-2849
613-668-1794 (cell)

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
[email protected]

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:20:02 UTC
