ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government of Canada will provide 1,200 paid internships to graduates

Post-secondary graduates across Canada focused on digital skills to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow

August 3, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

The federal government is preparing Canadian graduates for the middle-class jobs of tomorrow by providing them with the opportunity to acquire the digital skills needed to succeed through paid internships.

Over 1,200 underemployed post-secondary graduates will be paired with small businesses or not-for-profit organizations to learn the in-demand digital and problem-solving skills required by today's employers.



The internships are being offered through Digital Skills for Youth, a program designed to help recent post-secondary graduates gain meaningful work experience and the digital skills needed for the jobs of today and of the future.

Digital Skills for Youth is part of the government's Youth Employment Strategy and aligns with the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a world leader in innovation and create well-paying middle-class jobs.