ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Investing in Canada's clean tech ecosystem will promote effective mining waste management while reducing greenhouse gases

Minister Bibeau announces $1.2 million to help a Thetford Mines company develop new technologies that will improve mining operations and produce cleaner ore

January 24, 2018 - Thetford Mines, Quebec

A more economical and environmentally friendly approach to capturing arsenic waste from mining operations may soon be developed thanks to an investment in new clean technologies from the Government of Canada.

The federal investment of $1.2 million was announced today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophone and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies will use the funding to develop a process to separate the arsenic waste commonly produced through mining operations and trap it in stable, non-toxic glass. This technology, to be developed in a factory in Namibia, will be able to be incorporated into existing mining operations both in Canada and around the world. This new technology will enable the production of cleaner ore from deposits. It could even be used to clean up abandoned mines that contain high levels of arsenic waste that pose a risk to the ecosystem.

This project is being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), which helps Canadian companies move toward the commercialization of early-stage clean technologies.

Investments in clean technology are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class and those working hard to join it. Investments in clean technology also support the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.