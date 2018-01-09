ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : More than 100 rural communities in Manitoba will benefit from faster Internet

$83.9 million will improve high-speed Internet coverage in the province, allowing residents to get online faster

January 9, 2018 - Winnipeg, Manitoba

The Government of Canada is helping close the connectivity gap in Manitoba through a combined investment of $83.9 million that will enable 112 rural and remote communities to get online and access high-speed Internet. Of these 112 communities, 48 are First Nations and 21 are located in regions without year-round road access. This investment will allow all Manitobans to do business online, participate in distance education and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital age.

The funding was announced by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba, at the Millennium Library in Winnipeg.

Investing in high-speed Internet infrastructure helps Canadians access information, participate in the economy and stay in touch with friends and family. It also connects schools, hospitals, libraries and businesses to networks that are essential to their services.

Connect to Innovate is a program that aims to provide Canadians in underserved communities with access to high-speed Internet by investing in backbone networks, upgrading capacity and extending access.

The $500 million invested under the Government's Connect to Innovate program will go toward building the digital backbone of high-speed Internet networks. Backbone networks are the digital highways that move data in and out of communities. These highways carry large amounts of data that are essential for schools, hospitals, libraries and businesses to function in a digital world.

Connect to Innovate will also fund last-mile connections to households that don't have high-speed Internet.