ITIDA: Egypt Launches Digital Forensic Lab to Improve IPR Protection and Enforcement

Govt
made great strides to combat cyber-crime and crack down on IP
infringement
The government of Egypt has announced today that it is setting up a
specialized digital forensic lab for Intellectual Property as part of
its enforcement schemes of combating software piracy.
The new lab, the first of its kind in the MENA region, is mainly
designed to resolve business software and internet-based piracy cases.
It authentically recovers data from digital devices and unearths new
fraud techniques.
The latest measures applied aim to enhance the investigative
capabilities and ease the digital forensic evidence acquisition,
analysis, and reporting.
The cutting-edge techniques and latest technologies employed in the
lab devise a roadmap for judges, prosecutors, and lawyers. The practiced
procedures enable them to distinguish the counterfeit products from the
genuine and manage the intellectual property and digital piracy issues
at hand.
The Information
Technology Industry Development Agency, developing the IT industry
in Egypt, hosts the lab at its premises. The agency is the executive IT
arm of the Egyptian ICT ministry to enforce IPR related to software
products and databases.
“Over the last couple of years, ITIDA’s IPR office has undertaken
comprehensive actions to increase IP enforcement with all the
stakeholders like the economic courts; i.e., judges and prosecutors,
police officers, and copyright owners”, said Dr. Mohamed Hegazy, Egypt’s
IPR Office Manager.
Aiming at developing the necessary skills, the fully dedicated IPR
office has delivered extensive training and capacity-building programs
in legal, technical and practical aspects during 2017 to more than 900
police officers, 97 journalists from the National Broadcasting
Authority, 125 employees from different software companies, in addition
to 473 judges and prosecutors in the economic courts.
“We are committed to sustaining our success in combating IP infringement
and expanding IP rights. The launch of this lab enables us to achieve
our targets”. “Only in 2017, we have delivered technical expertise
reports of 96 cases to the economic courts, registered 203 computer
software programs and issued 267 licenses for the first time.”, Hegazy
added.
According to the latest BSA-IDC Global Software Piracy Study in 2016,
the Egyptian piracy rate reached 61%, a ratio lower than most of
competing countries and leading global outsourcing locations including
Morocco (65 percent), the Philippines (67 percent) and Vietnam (78
percent).
The Cabinet is preparing a data protection and privacy law draft. It has
already agreed on cyber-crime law and awaits the Parliament’s approval
to be enacted, according to Egypt’s state media.
Egypt is currently undergoing an unprecedented phase of development in
all fields, which is largely attributed to sound policies, monetary
reforms, and global partnerships.
With the sustained momentum that Egypt
is gaining in the area of tech innovation and startups ecosystem
maturity, the Egyptian government represented by the Ministry of ICT has
put its free
and open software strategy into action in 2016.
The newly adopted policy represents a paradigm shift in intellectual
property rules as it provides an alternate software-licensing model
while developing a healthy eco-system for software production and
innovation.
