IZEA : Sets First Quarter Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST

ORLANDO, FL (May 21, 2018) - IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

IZEA's Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO LeAnn Hitchcock, and COO Ryan Schram will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 30, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13679060

