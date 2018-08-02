Log in
IZON Network : Adam Packard Joins IZON Golf as VP of National Sales

08/02/2018

DGAP-News: IZON Network / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adam Packard Joins IZON Golf as VP of National Sales

02.08.2018
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Packard to the leadership team.

'I have known Adam for a long time and have witnessed his many endeavors building successful sales programs for a multitude of organizations both in and out of the golf industry,' said Tim Ummel, CEO. 'I was very pleased that I was able to hire Adam back for this opportunity and leverage his many talents to grow our network and generate advertising sales.'

As a graduate of Penn State University, Adam Packard completed his Professional Golf Management certifications and obtained his PGA card. His career has included leadership roles in both golf and other consumer products with his most recent role before joining IZON Golf, being a Director of Sales with a multi billion-dollar health and wellness company. In that role, he assisted in managing over $250M of revenue and was integral in driving new customer acquisition, sales strategies and customer relations. He began his career working for the leading global indoor instruction company, GolfTEC, out of Denver, where he truly learned customer service within the golf industry.

'I am extremely excited about joining the team at IZON Golf and leading the sales efforts for the company,' said Adam Packard. 'My unique experience with both golf and consumer products will be a significant contributing factor to the overall success of IZON acquiring additional golf course and advertising customers.'

About IZON Golf
IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games and Tournaments, in addition to a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers & manage their course operations.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com / www.izongolf.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Mike Kordysz / [email protected]

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words 'may,' 'would,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'can,' 'believe,' 'potential' and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/36308

02.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IZON Network
United States
ISIN: US45074N1054

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710501  02.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
