News : Companies
IZON Network : Golf Becomes Executive Member of National Golf Foundation

07/24/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

DGAP-News: IZON Network / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IZON Golf Becomes Executive Member of National Golf Foundation

24.07.2018 / 14:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, has joined the National Golf Foundation as an Executive Member. This is just one of many steps IZON has been taking to become integrated with the largest group of leading golf companies from all business verticals within the golf industry.

As an Executive Member, IZON Golf will have greater access to NGF's sales/marketing databases, golf industry intelligence, and 'on-call' service that golf's leading brands and organizations utilize.

'Joining the National Golf Foundation at the highest level was a logical next step as we build out the most reliable and affordable GPS service platform for golf course operators. Having access to the most current industry statistics is critical for us,' said Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON Golf. 'We have long respected the business model that the National Golf Foundation has created and the services they provide golf companies from around the world. We intend to work with the NGF's data to create IZON's own annual reporting on golf cart rounds, player habits and statistics. It will be very valuable for operators to know exactly how many rounds are played via walking vs. riding, as well as golfers' playing characteristics.'

'NGF is excited to welcome IZON Golf as one of our newest Executive Members,' said Greg Nathan, the NGF's Chief Business Officer. 'Companies like IZON, that bring new and innovative solutions to the game, play an important role in maintaining the growth and vitality of the golf industry. I look forward to applying NGF resources to help Tim and his team gain a better understanding of the market and acquire more customers.'

About NGF
The National Golf Foundation, founded in 1936, is driven by its mission to foster the growth and vitality of the game and business of golf. The NGF holds a unique position as the most trusted and preeminent provider of market research, marketing databases, business insights and programs that support every segment of the industry. For more information, please visit ngf.org.

About IZON Golf

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf.  With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games and Tournaments, in addition to a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers & manage their course operations.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com / www.izongolf.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Mike Kordysz / [email protected]

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words 'may,' 'would,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'can,' 'believe,' 'potential' and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

24.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IZON Network
United States
ISIN: US45074N1054

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707469  24.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
