Ibi : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company’s Website and Request Form

IBI Group Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1547)

27 July 2018

Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company

Notification of publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of IBI Group Holdings Limited ("the Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website atwww.ibi.com.hk(the "Company Website"):

• Annual Report 2017/2018; and

• Circular dated 27 July 2018 relating to proposals for declaration of final dividend, general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.

You may access the Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" and the selected Corporate Communications of the Company's website for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

IBI Group Holdings Limited

Neil David Howard

Chairman

Encl.

Note:Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Request Form

To:IBI Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communication(Note 1) and all future

Corporate Communication of the Company(Note 2).

(Please mark "3" in the appropriate box(es))

2017/2018 Annual Report

Circular dated 27 July 2018 relating to proposals for declaration of final dividend, general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.

Signature:

Date:Name:

(English)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone Number:

(Chinese)

Notes:

1. Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

2. By completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

3. For the avoidance of doubt, no additional instructions (other than those imprinted herein) written on this Request Form will be processed.

(Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

MAILING LABEL ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

No postage stamp is required for local mailing ຅ ტɨ੔ΫϤڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼Ϥඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔d ტɨೌც˕˹ඉ൬א൨ɪඉୃ

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.