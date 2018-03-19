Log in
Iceland Leading Indicator - Indicator unchanged but short-term outlook remains good

03/19/2018 | 09:01am CET

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Analytica Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) for Iceland remained unchanged in February following a rise for the past six consecutive months. There are indications that recent CLI developments represent the renewal of faster growth early this year. However, uncertainty is greater when looking towards year-end.

Three of the six components rise on the previous month. These are the MSCI World Index, fish catches and merchandise imports. The long-term trend of some important CLI components remains strong. The main risk factors continue to include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation.

Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by Gross Domestic Product published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The calculation of Analytica's CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.

There are six components of Analytica's CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of Consumer Confidence. For the month of February, three of the six underlying components rise year on year. Also, three of the six components rise on the previous month.

Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The value for February is unchanged at 101.8. This value serves as an indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. August 2018. A value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long-term trend.

Table 1. Analytica's CLI 2017-2018  
      
  Change in % Indication
 Indexon monthYOY for month
2017     
  February99.60.1%-1.5% August 2017
  March99.60.1%-1.3% Sept.
  April99.5-0.2%-1.4% Oct.
  May99.2-0.3%-1.7% Nov.
  June98.9-0.3%-1.9% Dec.
  July98.8-0.1%-2.0% Jan. 2018
  August99.30.5%-1.5% Feb.
  September100.10.8%-0.6% March
  October100.80.7%0.3% April
  November101.40.5%1.2% May
  December101.60.3%1.8% June
2018     
  January101.80.1%2.2% July
  February101.80.0%2.2% August

The March Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on April 17, 2018.

Further information is provided by Analytica's CEO, Mr. Yngvi Hardarson
Tel. +354 5278890 - email: [email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Analytica via Globenewswire
