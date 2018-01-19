Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ichiyoshi Securities : Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 06:14am CET

(Press release on January 19, 2018)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624) President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations Office

(Tel: 03-3555-6343)

Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2017

The following are our preliminary consolidated earnings figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 (from April 1 to December 31, 2017), as compared with the actual result for the first three quarters of fiscal 2016 and that for the whole fiscal 2016. The final consolidated earnings figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 are scheduled to be released on January 30, 2018.

Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017

(in millions of yen except for per-share figures)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Current income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

First three quarters of fiscal 2017 (a)

19,750

5,238

5,333

3,618

84.79yen

First three quarters of fiscal 2016 (b)

15,100

1,936

1,993

1,451

33.77yen

% change (a)over (b)

30.8

170.5

167.6

149.2

151.1

(Reference)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Current income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Fiscal 2016

20,714

2,994

3,077

2,183

50.89yen

Since financial instruments-trading business is susceptible to volatile factors in the market, we do not give a guidance on prospective earnings before the end of our quarterly or annual business term.

Although the above-mentioned preliminary consolidated earnings figures are prepared on the basis of our reasonable judgment at this point of time, there is a possibility that they may differ from the final consolidated earnings figures scheduled to be released on January 30, 2018.

(End)

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:14:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53a BIOLASE : Patent Issued for Dental Laser Interface System and Method (USPTO 9864485)
01:52a Findings from Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research Provide New Insights into Botany (Critical temperature and precipitation thresholds for the onset...
01:51a GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Findings from GlaxoSmithKline plc Provides New Data about Combined Vaccines (A New Combined Vaccine Against Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella in...
01:50a AIRBUS : Emirates A380 orders allow Airbus to maintain minimum production - COO
01:50a MAZDA MOTOR : Let's mix reality with our elation
01:50a FUJIFILM : Xerox-Fujifilm deal should have been changed long ago - Icahn
01:49a GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Recent Findings from GlaxoSmithKline plc Has Provided New Information about Pharmacokinetics (GSK2878175, a pan-genotypic non-nucleoside NS5B...
01:49a WONDERFUL SKY FINANCIAL GROUP ASSISTS PENTAMASTER INTERNATIONAL LTD. (STOCK CODE : 1665.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx
01:49a SYSTEM RESEARCH : Findings from National Institute on Aging Intramural Research Program Broadens Understanding of Neuroscience (Intermittent metabolic switching,...
01:49a KOBE STEEL : Update on safety verification status concerning improper conduct in the Kobe Steel Group
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspe..
2INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM returns to growth after six years..
3Possible Buffett successor Jain reports $109 million Berkshire stake
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : review of Toronto could escalate tension with Trump
5STRYKER CORPORATION : STRYKER : "Shape Memory Device with Temperature-Dependent Deflectable Segment and Method..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.