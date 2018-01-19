Ichiyoshi Securities : Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2017

(Press release on January 19, 2018)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624) President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations Office

(Tel: 03-3555-6343)

Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2017

The following are our preliminary consolidated earnings figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 (from April 1 to December 31, 2017), as compared with the actual result for the first three quarters of fiscal 2016 and that for the whole fiscal 2016. The final consolidated earnings figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 are scheduled to be released on January 30, 2018.

Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Figures for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017

(in millions of yen except for per-share figures)

Operating revenue Operating income Current income Net income attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share First three quarters of fiscal 2017 (a) 19,750 5,238 5,333 3,618 84.79yen First three quarters of fiscal 2016 (b) 15,100 1,936 1,993 1,451 33.77yen % change (a)over (b) 30.8 170.5 167.6 149.2 151.1

(Reference)

Operating revenue Operating income Current income Net income attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Fiscal 2016 20,714 2,994 3,077 2,183 50.89yen

Since financial instruments-trading business is susceptible to volatile factors in the market, we do not give a guidance on prospective earnings before the end of our quarterly or annual business term.

Although the above-mentioned preliminary consolidated earnings figures are prepared on the basis of our reasonable judgment at this point of time, there is a possibility that they may differ from the final consolidated earnings figures scheduled to be released on January 30, 2018.

(End)