Iconic Blue Panels Shape Exterior of Future IKEA Norfolk as Construction Progresses on Second Virginia Store to Open Spring 2019

IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that installation of the iconic blue composite panels has begun on the future IKEA Norfolk store. Installation of blue panels marks a significant construction milestone and brings the store closer to its Spring 2019 opening date.

The future 331,000-square-foot IKEA Norfolk store will be the 50th store to open in the U.S., and will be built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard. Store plans reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide, with Tribble & Stephens Construction contracted to build the project. Until the store opens, customers can shop at IKEA stores in Woodbridge, VA and Charlotte, NC or online at IKEA-USA.com.

“With IKEA Norfolk taking shape because of the installation of the iconic blue paneling, we are on track for a grand opening next spring,” said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. “Knowing there are many customers in the area excited for the opening, we look forward to seeing the progress of the building’s interior and its transformation into the classic IKEA store we all know and love.”

IKEA Norfolk will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 450-seat restaurant serving traditional Swedish and American fare including IKEA’s popular meatballs. IKEA also will evaluate potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. goal of a renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.

IKEA Norfolk will provide annual sales and property tax revenue for local governments and schools. In addition to the more than 500 jobs that are expected during the construction phase, approximately 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the new store opens.

