Idaho Department of Environmental Quality : August 06, 2018 East Valley Cattle, Declo, applies to DEQ for general air quality permit to construct for concrete batch plant

Monday, August 06, 2018

DECLO - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received a request for a general air quality permit to construct (PTC) from East Valley Cattle, Declo.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant located at 700 South 2725 East.

A public comment period will be provided on the proposed permit if a written request is submitted to DEQ by August 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. MDT.

The permit application is available for review on DEQ's website (download at right).

Submit requests for a 30-day public comment period and questions regarding the public comment process by mail or email to:

Tanya Chin

Air Quality Division

DEQ State Office

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: [email protected]