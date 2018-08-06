Log in
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality : August 06, 2018 East Valley Cattle, Declo, applies to DEQ for general air quality permit to construct for concrete batch plant

08/06/2018 | 02:56am EDT

Monday, August 06, 2018

DECLO - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received a request for a general air quality permit to construct (PTC) from East Valley Cattle, Declo.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant located at 700 South 2725 East.

A public comment period will be provided on the proposed permit if a written request is submitted to DEQ by August 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. MDT.

The permit application is available for review on DEQ's website (download at right).

Submit requests for a 30-day public comment period and questions regarding the public comment process by mail or email to:

Tanya Chin
Air Quality Division
DEQ State Office
1410 N. Hilton
Boise, ID 83706
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:55:07 UTC
