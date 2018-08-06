Idaho Department of Environmental Quality : August 06, 2018 East Valley Cattle, Declo, applies to DEQ for general air quality permit to construct for concrete batch plant

Monday, August 06, 2018
DECLO - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received a request for a general air quality permit to construct (PTC) from East Valley Cattle, Declo.
The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant located at 700 South 2725 East.
A public comment period will be provided on the proposed permit if a written request is submitted to DEQ by August 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. MDT.
The permit application is available for review on DEQ's website (download at right).
Submit requests for a 30-day public comment period and questions regarding the public comment process by mail or email to:
Tanya Chin
Air Quality Division
DEQ State Office
1410 N. Hilton
Boise, ID 83706
Email: [email protected]
