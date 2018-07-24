Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Illinois Institute of Technology : MMAE Department Hosts 2018 ASM Materials Camp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

[Attachment] Since 2013 the Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering (MMAE) department at Armour College of Engineering and the American Society of Materials (ASM) International have partnered to sponsor and host the ASM Materials Camp. The event is an important program aimed at reaching local Chicagoland junior high and high school students.

The MMAE department hosted a group junior high and high school science and math teachers from the greater Chicagoland region July 16-20. Master teachers Caryn Jackson of Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio, and Justin Sickles of West Mifflin Area High School in suburban Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, have been leading demonstrations and helping to 'educate the educators' on how to develop effective laboratory modules that help promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning in the classroom.

The camp consists of a week-long instructional period that is free to all teachers and gives them a chance to learn content and try out hands-on activities that they can take back to their classrooms and get their students excited about materials science and engineering. Each of the teachers that complete the ASM Materials Camp program will have the opportunity to expose MSE and STEM concepts to hundreds of local students that are educated in their classrooms every year.

Professor of Materials Engineering Sammy Tin and staff members Elena Magnus and Russ Janota from the MMAE department served as local organizers for the program.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Illinois Institute of Technology published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pITU INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION : and WHO launch new initiative to leverage power of Artificial Intelligence for health
PU
03:17pChina stimulus hopes lift world shares to one-month high
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pNasdaq set to hit record high as Alphabet lifts techs
RE
03:13pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : OFZ auctions scheduled for 25 July, 2018
PU
03:08pNRF NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION : Business groups tell USTR tariffs are ineffective and will harm U.S. interests
PU
03:08pCUADRILLA RESOURCES : Statement on breaches of high court injunction at its preston new road site
PU
03:08pEIA ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION : International Energy Outlook 2018 focuses on uncertainty in economic projections for China, India, and Africa
PU
03:08pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Further increase in number of Turkish asylum seekers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil steady as U.S.-Iran row balances trade worries
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.