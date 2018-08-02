FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Illinois Soybean Association Elects New Leadership at Annual Meeting

CHAMPAIGN, ILL - August 1, 2018 - Today the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) elected Lynn Rohrscheib, Fairmount, as its chairwoman. This is Rohrscheib's second year leading the organization.

'I am once again honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve Illinois' 43,000 soybean producers,' says Rohrscheib. 'ISA is set to have an exciting year with innovative new programs and forward-thinking efforts that will move us into a new era of producing soybeans more profitably and sustainably.'

Other executive committee members include Vice-Chairman Doug Schroeder, Mahomet; Treasurer Tom Kentner, Danville; Secretary Rick Rubenacker, McLeansboro; and Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Jim Martin, Pontiac. Joining the executive committee are Roberta Simpson-Dolbeare, Nebo, as Production and Outreach Committee chairwoman and Austin Rincker, Moweaqua, as Marketing Committee chairman.

New at-large directors also were elected by state soybean producers in attendance and include: Scott Gaffner, Greenville, and David Wessel, Chandlerville.

Five new district directors seated include Steve Pitstick, Maple Park, representing District 2; Elliot Uphoff, Shelbyville, representing District 10; Brad Daugherty, West Union, representing District 14; Brian Atteberry, Carmi, representing District 16; and Nick Harre, Ph.D., Nashville, representing District 17. Doug Schroeder, Mahomet, was re-elected to the District 11 seat.

Two new American Soybean Association (ASA) representatives were elected. Daryl Cates, Columbia, and David Droste, Nashville, will join Illinois' slate of eight ASA directors. Illinois has more ASA representation than any other state.

'We look forward to the possibilities that exist with so many new leaders at the helm of our organization,' says Craig Ratajczyk, ISA CEO. 'We are excited to draw on their expertise and outside perspective to continually push the organization forward to greater success.'

ISA has a total board of 18 district directors and six at-large directors from throughout the state who work on behalf of Illinois soybean producers and the checkoff. Each board member serves on the Production and Outreach Committee or the Marketing Committee. To learn more about becoming a board member for ISA, visit https://ilsoy.org/about-us/leadership/opportunities



The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) checkoff and membership programs represent more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois. The checkoff funds market development, soybean production and profitability research, issues analysis, communications and education. Membership and advocacy efforts support Illinois soybean farmer interests in local areas, Springfield and Washington, D.C., through the Illinois Soybean Growers. ISA programs are designed to ensure Illinois soy is the highest quality, most dependable, sustainable and competitive in the global marketplace. For more information, visit the website

The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) checkoff and membership programs represent more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois. The checkoff funds market development, soybean production and profitability research, issues analysis, communications and education. Membership and advocacy efforts support Illinois soybean farmer interests in local areas, Springfield and Washington, D.C., through the Illinois Soybean Growers. ISA programs are designed to ensure Illinois soy is the highest quality, most dependable, sustainable and competitive in the global marketplace. For more information, visit the website www.ilsoy.org

-30-

For more information, contact:

Rachel Peabody

217-825-7654