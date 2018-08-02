Log in
Imax : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS AND GRANT OF OPTIONS

08/02/2018 | 02:37am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1970)

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS AND

GRANT OF OPTIONS

On 1 August 2018, the Company granted a total of 108,305 RSUs pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Scheme and a total of 122,460 Options under the Share Option Scheme to subscribe for Shares to Jim Athanasopoulos, an Executive Director of the Company.

Grant of RSUs

On 1 August 2018, the Company granted 108,305 RSUs pursuant to the Restricted Share Unit Scheme to Jim Athanasopoulos, an Executive Director of the Company, representing approximately 0.03% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The closing price of the Share on the date of the grant was HK$23.1.

A summary of the terms of the Restricted Share Unit Scheme was set out in the section headed "Statutory and General Information - E. Long Term Incentive Plan - II. RSU Scheme" in Appendix VI to the prospectus of the Company dated 24 September 2015.

The Company has appointed a professional trustee to assist with the administration and vesting of RSUs. The trustee shall make on-market purchases of Shares to satisfy the RSUs upon vesting. The Company will provide sufficient funds to the trustee as the Board may in its absolute discretion determine to enable the trustee to satisfy its obligations in connection with the administration and vesting of RSUs granted.

A total of 108,305 RSUs were granted to Jim Athanasopoulos, details of which are as follows:

Monetary

Value of Number of

Name

Position

RSU grants RSUs granted

Jim Athanasopoulos

Executive Director

HK$2,501,856 108,305

The RSUs granted to Jim Athanasopoulos shall vest as follows: (1) 25% on 1 August 2019; (2) 35% on 1 August 2020; and (3) 40% on 1 August 2021.

In accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Scheme, the grant of the RSUs to Jim Athanasopoulos, an Executive Director of the Company, has been approved by the Independent Non-executive Directors.

The grant of RSUs to Jim Athanasopoulos forms part of the remuneration package of his service contract and accordingly, is exempt from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.73(6) and Rule 14A.95 of the Listing Rules.

Grant of Options

The following disclosure is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules.

On 1 August 2018, a total of 122,460 Options under the Share Option Scheme to subscribe for Shares were granted to Jim Athanasopoulos, an Executive Director of the Company, subject to his acceptance. Details of the Options granted are as follows:

Date of grant:

1 August 2018

Name of grantee:

Jim Athanasopoulos

Position of grantee:

Executive Director

Number of Options granted:

122,460

Monetary value of

HK$833,952

Options granted:

Exercise price of

Each Option shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share

the Options granted:

upon exercise of such Option at an exercise price of HK$23.1 per

Share

Validity period of the Options:

From the date of the grant of Options until 1 August 2025

Vesting conditions:

The Options granted to Jim Athanasopoulos will vest as follows:

(1) 25% on 1 August 2019; (2) 35% on 1 August 2020; and (3)

40% on 1 August 2021

Closing price of the Share

HK$23.1 per Share

on the date of grant:

Average closing price of

HK$23 per Share

the Shares for the five

business days immediately

preceding the date of grant:

In accordance with Rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules, the grant of Options to Jim Athanasopoulos, an Executive Director of the Company, has been approved by the Independent Non-executive Directors.

As Mr. Athanasopoulos is the grantee of the RSUs and Options, he is considered to have a material interest in such grant. Mr. Athanasopoulos has accordingly abstained from voting in the relevant resolutions of the Board with respect to any grants made to him.

DEFINITIONS

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

IMAX China Holding, Inc., a company incorporated under the laws

of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 30 August 2010

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended or supplemented

from time to time

"Option(s)"

share option(s) to subscribe for Share(s) which are granted under the

Share Option Scheme

"Restricted Share

the restricted share unit scheme adopted by the Company on 21

Unit Scheme"

September 2015

"RSU(s)"

Restricted share unit(s) granted under the Restricted Share Unit

Scheme

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of US$0.0001 each in the

share capital of the Company and a "Share" means any of them

"Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 21 September

2015

"US$"

U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

3

By Order of the Board IMAX China Holding, Inc.

Zi Maggie Chen Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Jiande Chen

Jim Athanasopoulos Mei-Hui Chou (Jessie)

Non-Executive Directors: Richard Gelfond RuiGang Li Greg Foster

Independent Non-Executive Directors: John Davison

Yue-Sai Kan Dawn Taubin

In the event of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 00:36:04 UTC
