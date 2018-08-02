Log in
Imcon International Inc. Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

08/02/2018 | 10:16am EDT

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Imcon International Inc., "Connecting the Planet", today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program as a Standard level partner. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508049/WMwarelogo.png

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.

"We welcome Imcon International Inc. as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, Imcon International Inc. is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers' environments."

"Imcon is proud to be a part of VMware's TAP program and excited by the possibilities of the solutions we will create, including Quality Assurance designation for several of our product offerings" stated Rob Loud, CEO of Imcon International Inc.

Imcon International Inc's product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Solution Exchange. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Imcon International Inc.

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. For more information, please visit https://imconintl.com/

Contacts:

[email protected]
470-210-0760

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Imcon International Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
