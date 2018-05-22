Immunocore : to Present New Data from IMCgp100-102 Trial in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

Immunocore Limited, a leading T cell receptor (TCR) company focused on
delivering first-in-class biological therapies that have the potential
to transform lives, today announces that new data from its phase I/II
dose escalation trial of its wholly-owned, lead programme, IMCgp100, in
metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) will be presented at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago on 4 June
2018.
Redirected T cell lysis in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma
with gp100-directed TCR IMCgp100: Overall survival findings (abstract
9521, poster #348) will be presented by Takami Sato, MD, PhD, Department
of Medical Oncology, Kimmel Cancer Center, Thomas Jefferson University,
in the melanoma/skin cancers poster session on Monday 4 June,
13:15-16:45 CDT. The poster presentation will include updated data and
additional findings from the IMCgp100-102 clinical trial.
“Patients with metastatic uveal melanoma have an extremely rare form
of eye cancer and there are currently few treatment options that can
address their needs,” said Dr. Chris Coughlin, Chief Medical Officer
at Immunocore. “We are actively recruiting for our pivotal trials in
metastatic uveal melanoma, and are looking forward to sharing updated
overall survival data from our IMCgp100-102 study at this year’s ASCO
meeting.”
About Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
Uveal melanoma is an aggressive form of melanoma which affects the eye,
with a poor prognosis and no standard of care.1 Although it
is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults,2
the diagnosis is rare, with approximately 4,000 new patients diagnosed
globally each year (1,500 cases/year in US).3 Up to 50% of
people with uveal melanoma will develop metastatic disease.1,4
When the cancer spreads beyond the eye, only approximately 40% of
patients will survive for one year.5
About the IMCgp100-102 Phase I/II Trial
In this study of IMCgp100 is administered on a weekly basis with an
intra-patient escalation dosing regimen. The dose escalation portion of
the study has been completed, which identified the recommended Phase II
intra-patient dose. The Phase II portion of the study is ongoing
evaluating both the safety and efficacy in patients with metastatic
uveal melanoma. The currently enrolling cohort is assessing IMCgp100 in
patients who have experienced disease progression after 1 or 2 prior
lines of therapy, which may include up to 1 line of liver directed
therapy. Approximately 150 patients will be enrolled in the Phase II
portion and the estimated enrolment completion date is September 2019.
For more information about enrolling IMCgp100 clinical trials for
metastatic uveal melanoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov
(NCT02570308,
NCT03070392).
About IMCgp100
IMCgp100 is a novel bi-specific biologic T cell redirection therapy that
specifically targets the melanoma-associated antigen gp100, and which is
now in pivotal studies for mUM. IMCgp100 was granted Orphan Drug
Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2016 and Promising
Innovative Medicine designation under UK Early Access to Medicines
Scheme in 2017.
About ImmTAC® Molecules
Immunocore’s proprietary TCR (T Cell Receptor) technology generates a
novel class of bi-specific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilising
monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that enable the immune system
to recognise and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are based on
synthetic, soluble TCRs engineered to recognise intracellular cancer
antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill cancer cells via
an anti-CD3 immune-redirecting effector function. ImmTAC molecules can
access up to nine-fold more target antigens than typical antibody-based
approaches, including monoclonal antibodies. Based on the demonstrated
mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumours, the ImmTAC
mechanism of action holds the potential to tackle solid “cold” low
mutation rate tumours, the majority of tumours that do not adequately
respond to currently available immunotherapies.
About Immunocore
Immunocore, a leading T Cell Receptor (TCR) biotechnology company, is
focused on delivering first-in-class biological therapies that have the
potential to transform the lives of people with serious diseases. The
Company’s primary therapeutic focus is oncology and it also has programs
in infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore has a pipeline of
proprietary and partnered programs in development and the lead program,
IMCgp100, has entered pivotal clinical studies as a treatment for
patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Partners include Genentech,
GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Lilly, and the Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation. Immunocore is headquartered at Milton Park, Oxfordshire, UK,
with an office outside Philadelphia, USA. The Company is privately held
by a broad international investor base. For more information, please
visit www.immunocore.com.
