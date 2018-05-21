ImmusanT Expands Management Team to Strengthen Financial Operations and Accelerate Clinical Development

-- Kristin M. Neff joins as VP, Clinical Operations and Project
ImmusanT,
Inc., a clinical stage company that is leveraging its
Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy (ESIT) platform to translate and deliver
first-in-class peptide-based immune therapies to patients living with
autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of three senior
leaders to the ImmusanT management team:
-
Kristin M. Neff will serve as Vice President, Clinical Operations and
Project Management,
-
Joyce A. Pinkham will hold the position of Vice President, Program
Management, and
-
Jonathan Yeadon joins ImmusanT as Director, Finance.
“The additions of Kristin, Joyce and Jon broaden our in-house expertise
and capabilities to reflect ImmusanT’s clinical expansion as we prepare
to enter Phase 2 development of Nexvax2, our novel vaccine for the
treatment of celiac disease,” said Leslie Williams, Chief Executive
Officer of ImmusanT. “The collective talent, leadership and industry
experience of our new team members will greatly enhance our ability to
achieve our clinical and corporate goals and address the needs of people
living with celiac disease. On behalf of all of us at ImmusanT, I
welcome Kristin, Joyce and Jon to our team.”
ImmusanT expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in celiac disease in the
third quarter of 2018, and is actively expanding its platform through
studies of other autoimmune diseases including type 1 diabetes. The
hires announced today will support the company's expanded clinical
program as well as provide corporate support as ImmusanT continues to
leverage the Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy (ESIT) platform to develop
new treatments for autoimmune diseases.
Kristin Neff joins ImmusanT from InVivo Therapeutics where she
was Vice President, Clinical Operations and Project Management. In this
role, she led clinical operations activities to support research and
development of a novel medical device to treat acute spinal cord injury.
Prior to joining InVivo, Kristin was Senior Director, Clinical
Operations at TARIS Biomedical where she was responsible for integrated
product development of novel drug/device combination products to treat
bladder pain with focus on clinical development.
Joyce Pinkham will join ImmusanT on June 11 and will bring over
15 years of program management experience to the role of VP, Program
Management. Most recently, Joyce was Vice President of Program and
Alliance Management at Juniper Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Joyce held
leadership positions at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where she was Senior
Director, Program and Portfolio Management and at Genzyme, a Sanofi
Company, where she was Senior Director, Program and Portfolio Management
Late Development.
Jonathan Yeadon brings over twelve years of experience overseeing
finance operations in the life sciences sector. Prior to starting with
ImmusanT, Jon served as Director of Finance at Wolfe Laboratories.
Earlier in his career he served as Controller for a variety of
companies and was a Certified Public Accountant at Coopers & Lybrand.
To learn more about these additions and the ImmusanT management team,
please visit http://www.immusant.com/team/management.php.
About Celiac Disease
Celiac disease is an acquired, T cell-mediated autoimmune
gastrointestinal disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten from
wheat, rye and barley. About 90% of individuals affected by celiac
disease carry the human leukocyte antigen-DQ2.5 (HLA-DQ2.5) immune
recognition gene, which facilitates the immune response to peptide
fragments of gluten. A gluten-free diet is the only current management
for this disease. The global prevalence of celiac disease is
approximately 1%. General awareness of celiac disease is increasing as
serological testing becomes more widespread in medical practice, but
presently over 80% of cases go unrecognized in the United States. When a
person with celiac disease consumes gluten, the individual’s immune
system responds by triggering T cells to fight the offending proteins,
damaging the small intestine and inhibiting the absorption of important
nutrients into the body. Undiagnosed, celiac disease can contribute to
poor educational performance and failure to thrive in children.
Untreated disease in adults is associated with osteoporosis and
increased risk of fractures, anemia, reduced fertility, problems during
pregnancy and birth, short stature, dental enamel hypoplasia,
dermatitis, recurrent stomatitis and cancer. With no available drug
therapy, the only option is a strict and lifelong elimination of gluten
from the diet. Compliance is challenging and the majority of people live
in fear of gluten contamination and continue to have residual damage to
their small intestine in spite of adherence to a gluten-free diet.
About Nexvax2®
Nexvax2® is the most advanced therapeutic approach for
celiac disease in clinical development today that targets the
fundamental cause of the disease; the loss of immune tolerance to
gluten. Nexvax2 is a therapeutic vaccine that reprograms the T-cells
responsible for the symptoms of celiac disease to stop triggering a
pro-inflammatory response. Nexvax2 intends to protect patients with
celiac disease against inadvertent exposure to gluten.
About ImmusanT, Inc.
ImmusanT is a privately held biotechnology company focused on protecting
patients with celiac disease against the effects of gluten. By
harnessing new discoveries in immunology, ImmusanT aims to improve
diagnosis and medical management of celiac disease by protecting against
the effects of gluten exposure while patients maintain a gluten-free
diet. The company is developing Nexvax2®,
a therapeutic vaccine for celiac disease, and diagnostic and monitoring
tools to improve celiac disease management. ImmusanT’s targeted
immunotherapy discovery platform can be applied to a variety of
autoimmune diseases. To learn more about ImmusanT, visit www.ImmusanT.com,
or follow ImmusanT
on Twitter.
