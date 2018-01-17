Log in
Importaco : Juan Antonio Pons named President of Importaco

01/17/2018 | 06:59pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

  • The commitment with the continuity of the business development has led the Valencian company Importaco to work on the advance of the generational replacement.

Juan Antonio Pons named President of Importaco

Valencia, January 17th 2018.- The Board of Directors and the General Shareholder's Meeting, in an extraordinary session yesterday 16th January 2018, named Juan Antonio Pons Casañ President and Managing Director of Importaco.

Born in 19673, he graduated in Economic and Business Sciences by the University of Valencia and MBA by the IE Business School.

He started his professional career in Importaco in 1997. During these last 20 years, he has had several different responsibilities in the company, and since 2008 he has been the CEO for the Importaco Dried Fruits and Nuts business, the main one of the company.

Importaco

Founded in 1940, Importaco, business group specialized in the production and packing of nuts, dehydrated fruits, chocolate coated nuts, snacks and similar products, as well as the bottling and distribution of mineral water and mineral soft drinks, finished the year 2016 with a turnover of 452 million euros.

With 77 years of history, this familiar and internationalized business group has become the biggest national distributor and manufacturer of dried fruits and nuts and one of the biggest of Europe, as well as the third distributor of mineral water in Spain.

Currently, Importaco has an amount of 12 production centers and 1,400 employees.

Further information: Esther Gaya, Corporate Communication Manager; +34 96 122 30 00 / +34 629 820 669 / [email protected] / www.importaco.com

Importaco SA published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 17:59:05 UTC.

