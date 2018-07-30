Impossible Foods : Launches in Macau, China’s Tourist Hotspot

Impossible Foods is launching its award-winning, plant-based meat in
Macau at one of the world’s hottest entertainment and dining resort
complexes.
The 853 Burger prepared with Impossible meat at CHA BEI. (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting today, Impossible Foods’ flagship product will be available at
three popular restaurants at Galaxy Macau, Asia’s premier integrated
resort and entertainment hub. Galaxy Macau has some of Asia’s top-ranked
restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as more than 3,000 hotel
rooms on the glamorous Cotai Strip.
Macau is one of the world’s leading resort destinations. A former colony
of Portugal and a historic trading post for Asia, Macau is now a Chinese
Special Administrative Region. Macau’s international food scene and
unique cuisine draws influences from Southern China, Southeast Asia and
Europe.
“We’re humbled to launch in Asia’s premier tourist destination at one of
the world’s most spectacular resorts,” said Nick Halla, Senior Vice
President for International at Impossible Foods. “Macau is a global
crossroads of ideas and influences, and we are confident that chefs and
consumers in Macau’s dynamic restaurant scene will fully embrace
plant-based meat.”
IN THE USA, ASIA… AND THROUGHOUT THE GALAXY
Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat is also served in nearly 3,000
restaurants across the United States -- from award-winning restaurants
to mom-and-pop diners to America’s original fast-food chain, White
Castle. Most restaurants serve the Impossible Burger with traditional
condiments and sides, but the versatile product can also be used in any
ground-meat dish, including dumplings, noodle bowls, tacos, meatballs,
breakfast sandwiches and more.
Impossible Foods is rapidly expanding in Asia. In April, the
California-based food startup made its international debut in Hong Kong
with some of the world’s leading chefs, including May Chow (Little Bao,
Happy Paradise) and Uwe Opocensky (Beef & Liberty). Impossible meat is
now available in over 30 restaurants in Hong Kong, including Jinjuu,
Urban Bakery, Plat Du Jour, Alto, and five-star hotels Hotel ICON and
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.
At Galaxy Macau, Impossible meat will be served eight different ways at
three of the property’s acclaimed restaurants: CHA BEI, The Apron
Oyster Bar & Grill and The Noodle Kitchen.
CHA BEI, a homegrown multifaceted lifestyle concept focused on
wellness and conscious living, is adding three delicious dishes with
Impossible meat – including Tex-Mex Tacos (MOP108), 853 Burger (MOP158),
and Thai Lettuce Wraps (MOP98) – to its all-day dining menu.
The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill – known for high-quality,
sustainable ingredients – will showcase two creative preparations of the
plant-based meat: Chipotle Croquettes (MOP98) and Vegetable Millefeuille
(MOP128).
The Noodle Kitchen, which features handmade noodles using fresh
flour from Inner Mongolia, will innovatively incorporate Impossible meat
into three traditional Chinese dishes: Seared Buns (MOP98), Chive
Dumplings (MOP98), and Tossed Noodles with Spiced Eggplants (MOP128).
BIG TASTE, SMALL FOOTPRINT
In development since 2011, the Impossible Burger debuted in July 2016 at
Chef David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi in New York City. The Impossible
Burger is the only plant-based burger to win a 2017 Tasty
Award and a 2018 Fabi
Award from the National Restaurant Association.
Impossible’s flagship product is made from simple ingredients, including
water, wheat protein, potato protein and coconut oil. One special
ingredient — heme
— contributes to the characteristic taste of meat and is the essential
catalyst for all the other flavors when meat is cooked. Heme is an
essential molecular building block of life, one of nature’s most
ubiquitous molecules. Although it’s found in all living things and in
virtually all the food we eat, it’s especially abundant in animal
tissues. Impossible scientists discovered that it’s the abundance of
heme in animal tissues that makes meat taste like meat.
To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental
impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable and
affordable way to make heme and therefore meat, without the catastrophic
environmental impact of livestock. The company genetically engineers
and ferments yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found in plants,
called soy leghemoglobin. The heme in Impossible products is identical
to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of
thousands of years in meat — and while it delivers all the craveable
depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources.
Impossible Foods makes delicious, wholesome food without
slaughterhouses, hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial
flavors. The Impossible Burger uses about 75% less water, generates
about 87% fewer greenhouse gases, and requires around 95% less land than
conventional ground beef burgers from cows.
ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE FOODS
Based in California, USA, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious
meat and dairy products directly from plants -- with a much smaller
environmental footprint than foods from animals. The privately held
company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., formerly a
biochemistry professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator
at Stanford University. Investors include Horizons Ventures, Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors,
Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.
More information:
impossiblefoods.com
www.twitter.com/impossiblefoods
www.facebook.com/impossiblefoods
www.instagram.com/impossible_foods
Press kit:
https://impossiblefoods.app.box.com/v/presskit
ABOUT GALAXY MACAU™ AND BROADWAY MACAU™
Galaxy Macau™ and Broadway Macau™ combine to deliver the “Most
Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”.
Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the two properties cover
1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure
attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six world-class
hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include The
Ritz-Carlton’s all-suite hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau; Asia’s largest
JW Marriott, JW Marriott Hotel Macau; Banyan Tree Macau; Hotel Okura
Macau; Galaxy Hotel; and Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the
75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the Skytop Adventure
Rapids – the world’s longest skytop aquatic adventure river ride at 575
meters – the world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool and a pristine white sand
beach. Two five-star spas from ESPA and the Banyan Tree Spa help guests
relax and rejuvenate. There are also more than 120 pan-Asian and
international F&B outlets, representing the largest collection of
cuisine under one roof in Macau; The Promenade, a high-end retail
offering of more than 200 distinctive shops; UA Galaxy Cinemas, a
10-screen 3D cineplex; CHINA ROUGE, the award-winning 1930s
Shanghai-inspired performance lounge; and Foot Hub, a genuine foot and
body massage center offering a premium experience at attractive prices.
For an authentic, “up close and personal” Macanese holiday experience,
Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via pedestrian bridge from Galaxy
Macau – showcases street-style vendors, live entertainers, and
world-class performances at its 3,000-seat Broadway Theatre. Meeting,
incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio
of unique venues and a professional service staff catering for up to
3,000 people. For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com
and www.broadwaymacau.com.mo.
More Information:
Website: https://www.galaxymacau.com
Weibo:
https://www.weibo.com/galaxymacau
WeChat:
@GalaxyMacauCN
Facebook: @GalaxyMacau @ChaBeiTeaCup
Instagram:
@GalaxyMacau @ChaBeiTeaCup
