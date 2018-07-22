In Letter to Trump, Mexico's President-Elect Seeks 'Common Path'

By Juan Montes

MEXICO CITY -- In a conciliatory letter to President Donald Trump, Mexico's president- elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is ready to start a new stage in U.S.-Mexico relations and seek a "common path" on trade, migration, economic development and security.

"Everything is ready to start a new stage in our societies' relationship based on cooperation and prosperity," said Mr. López Obrador in the letter seen by The Wall Street Journal. The letter was handed to a delegation of cabinet-level U.S. officials who visited Mexico City on July 13 and met with Mr. López Obrador.

The letter was made public Sunday just days before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are set to restart talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. A representative of Mr. López Obrador will join the Mexican party in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Mr. López Obrador told Mr. Trump "it is worth making an effort to conclude the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement." Prolonging uncertainty could slow down investment in the medium and long term, which could hinder Mr. López Obrador's plan to spur economic growth thorough more infrastructure projects.

The letter, which includes a detailed description of the incoming Mexican administration's platform, also proposes creating a development plan that includes Central American countries, in an effort to stem the flow of migrants heading north. Mr. López Obrador proposed that 75% of available economic resources for the plan be used to create jobs in Mexico and Central America, and 25% to strengthen border security.

Mr. López Obrador won Mexico's July 1 presidential election with 53% of the votes and is scheduled to take office Dec. 1.

The letter to Mr. Trump ended with a personal reference to the two politicians' careers.

"I am encouraged by the fact that we both know how to fulfill what we say and we have faced adversity successfully. We managed to put our voters and citizens at the center, and displace the political establishment," Mr. Lopez Obrador wrote to Mr. Trump.

Write to Juan Montes at [email protected]