In Letter to Trump, Mexico's President-Elect Seeks 'Common Path' -- Update

By Juan Montes

MEXICO CITY -- In a conciliatory letter to President Donald Trump, Mexico's president-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he is ready to start a new stage in U.S.-Mexico relations and seek a "common path" on trade, migration, economic development and security.

"Everything is ready to start a new stage in our societies' relationship based on cooperation and prosperity," said Mr. López Obrador in the letter to the U.S. president. The letter was handed to a delegation of cabinet-level U.S. officials who visited Mexico City on July 13 and met with Mr. López Obrador.

The communication was made public Sunday just days before the U.S., Mexico and Canada are set to restart talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. A representative of Mr. López Obrador will join the Mexican party in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Mr. López Obrador told Mr. Trump "it is worth making an effort to conclude the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement." Prolonging uncertainty could slow down investment in the medium and long term, which could hinder Mr. López Obrador's plan to spur economic growth thorough more infrastructure projects.

The letter, which includes a detailed description of the incoming Mexican administration's platform, also proposes creating a development plan that includes Central American countries, in an effort to stem the flow of migrants heading north. Mr. López Obrador proposed that 75% of available economic resources for the plan be used to create jobs in Mexico and Central America, and 25% to strengthen border security.

Mr. López Obrador won Mexico's July 1 presidential election with 53% of the votes and is scheduled to take office Dec. 1.

The letter to Mr. Trump ended with a personal reference to the two politicians' careers.

"I am encouraged by the fact that we both know how to fulfill what we say and we have faced adversity successfully. We managed to put our voters and citizens at the center, and displace the political establishment," Mr. Lopez Obrador wrote to Mr. Trump.

Mr. López Obrador ran against a ruling elite seen by many Mexicans as corrupt and dishonest, and his campaign platform echoed Mr. Trump's "drain the swamp" pledge. He said he would clean up corruption much like stairs are swept "from top to bottom."

Mr. Trump had a tumultuous relationship with the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose six-year term ends Nov. 30. The two leaders twice canceled planned meetings because of disputes over the controversial border wall that Mr. Trump insisted Mexico would fund.

Mexican officials have reiterated that they won't pay for the wall, which Mexicans consider an affront to the country. The subject of the wall hasn't been raised since the July 1 election, and Mr. López Obrador welcomed the fact the subject didn't come up in a telephone conversation he had with Mr. Trump the day after the vote.

Mexican governments for the past three decades have tried to stay on good terms with the U.S., and cooperation has continued under Mr. Peña Nieto despite disagreements over trade, the border wall and Mr. Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

Since their phone conversation, Mr. López Obrador and Mr. Trump have sounded conciliatory. Mr. Trump praised Mr. Lopez Obrador's "excellent" victory and said he was "eager" to work with him.

Trade is key for the bilateral relationship as the U.S., Mexico and Canada prepare to resume talks to redraw Nafta after a two-month hiatus. The sides were still stuck over topics including content rules for the automotive sector when the U.S. in June imposed steel tariffs on Mexico and Canada, prompting retaliation against U.S. exports.

Mr. López Obrador has said he is in favor of Nafta, and has agreed with Mr. Trump that the new agreement should encourage higher wages in Mexico.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who is Mexico's chief trade negotiator, said last week that Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to speed up talks to try to strike a preliminary deal by the end of August.

