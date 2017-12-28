In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast (2017-2025) - Research and Markets

The "In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast (2017-2025)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In-Situ Hybridization is a type of hybridization to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue, in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs). It uses a labelled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand to reveal the location of specific nucleic acid sequences on chromosomes or in tissues. Globally, rising awareness of the use of in situ hybridization, growing healthcare expenditure levels, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing usage in research activities & laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases are the prime growth drivers of global In-Situ Hybridization market.

In addition, development of technologies to create high value in-situ hybridization and increase in adoption of in-situ hybridization in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global in-situ hybridization market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and stringent government regulations and approval process are the key restraints for global in-situ hybridization market.

Geographically North America dominated global in-situ hybridization market owing to rising incidences of and diagnosis of cancer in the U.S. and Canada, increasing clinical research in cancer by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives, and rising usage of companion diagnostics.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Exiqon A/S

Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

