In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast (2017-2025) - Research and Markets

In-Situ Hybridization is a type of hybridization to localize a specific
DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue, in cells, and in
circulating tumor cells (CTCs). It uses a labelled complementary DNA,
RNA or modified nucleic acids strand to reveal the location of specific
nucleic acid sequences on chromosomes or in tissues. Globally, rising
awareness of the use of in situ hybridization, growing healthcare
expenditure levels, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing usage
in research activities & laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal
abnormalities, and infectious diseases are the prime growth drivers of
global In-Situ Hybridization market.
In addition, development of technologies to create high value in-situ
hybridization and increase in adoption of in-situ hybridization in
emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new
opportunities for global in-situ hybridization market. However, higher
cost of the research and development, and stringent government
regulations and approval process are the key restraints for global
in-situ hybridization market.
Geographically North America dominated global in-situ hybridization
market owing to rising incidences of and diagnosis of cancer in the U.S.
and Canada, increasing clinical research in cancer by biotechnology and
pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives, and rising usage of
companion diagnostics.
Companies Mentioned
-
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
-
F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
-
Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.
-
Merck KGaA
-
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-
Perkin Elmer, Inc.
-
Danaher Corporation / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
-
Exiqon A/S
-
Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.
-
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Technology
7. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Application
8. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By End-User Industry
9. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Geography
10. In-Situ Hybridization - Market Entropy
11. Company Profiles
