Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast (2017-2025) - Research and Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:20pm CET

The "In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast (2017-2025)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In-Situ Hybridization is a type of hybridization to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue, in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs). It uses a labelled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand to reveal the location of specific nucleic acid sequences on chromosomes or in tissues. Globally, rising awareness of the use of in situ hybridization, growing healthcare expenditure levels, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing usage in research activities & laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases are the prime growth drivers of global In-Situ Hybridization market.

In addition, development of technologies to create high value in-situ hybridization and increase in adoption of in-situ hybridization in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global in-situ hybridization market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and stringent government regulations and approval process are the key restraints for global in-situ hybridization market.

Geographically North America dominated global in-situ hybridization market owing to rising incidences of and diagnosis of cancer in the U.S. and Canada, increasing clinical research in cancer by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives, and rising usage of companion diagnostics.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Perkin Elmer, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
  • Exiqon A/S
  • Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.
  • Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Technology

7. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Application

8. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By End-User Industry

9. In-Situ Hybridization Market, By Geography

10. In-Situ Hybridization - Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8d6qm/insitu


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:52p Dominican Republic Offers Tropical End-of-the-Year Fun
04:52p BROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED (NYSE : SIG) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
04:51p RICKETTS : Growing Nebraska in 2017
04:51p PINNACLE BANK : passing along benefits due to passage of tax bll
04:51p PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK : Damien Loyd, Kirkwood - Boys Basketball
04:51p EXACTECH, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning the Sale of Exactech, Inc. to TPC Capital is Fair to Shareholders - EXAC
04:50p BROWER PIVEN ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ : OSIS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
04:49p POLYGIENE : Leadership change at Polygiene AB – increased focus on sales growth, profitability and organizational development
04:49p ISR CAPITAL : Extension of Completion of Investment in Straits Hi-rel Pte. Ltd.
04:49p ENTELLUS MEDICAL INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Entellus Medical, Inc. to Stryker Corporation for $24.00 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - ENTL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON : AEGON : to sell stake in U.S. unit to French reinsurer Scor
2CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : and Yonyou Signed Cooperation Framework Agreement
3MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : Assigns $231 Million Shareholder Loan to IHS; Books Charge in 2017 Accounts
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE - APPLE AND AMAZON IN TALKS TO SET UP IN SAUDI ARABIA: sources
5AIRBUS SE : Activist hedge fund TCI set to end year up 29 percent - letter

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.