Inca One Gold announces stock option grant

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: IO, Frankfurt: SU9.F, SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has authorized the granting of incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3.3 million common shares of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.075 per share, exercisable until March 14, 2020 and are subject to a vesting period of 50% in six months and 50% after one year.

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian-based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government registered small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its Chala One milling facility located in Chala, Southern Peru.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly,

President and CEO

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

