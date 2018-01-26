Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:19pm CET

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Personal Income             Dec      +0.3%   (11)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Dec      +0.5%   (11)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices             Dec      +0.2%   (11)  +0.1% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jan       N/A           29.7 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Nov      +6.3%   (4)   +6.4% 
                  HPI (Y/Y) 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jan       123.1  (10)   122.1 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jan      +180K   (5)   +250K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       4Q       +0.6%   (9)   +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jan       63.0   (6)    67.6 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Dec      +0.5%   (5)   +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 27    235K   (8)    233K 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       4Q       +0.6%   (9)   +3.0%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   4Q       +0.9%   (8)   -0.2%* 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jan       N/A           55.5** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jan       58.5   (12)   59.7 
          1000  Construction Spending       Dec      +0.3%   (9)   +0.8% 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Jan       17.3M  (7)    17.85M 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jan      +175K   (12)  +148K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jan       4.0%   (11)   4.1% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages***        Jan      +0.3%   (10)  +0.34% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       95.0   (6)    94.4**** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Factory Orders              Dec      +1.5%   (9)   +1.3% 
 
*3Q Revised Reading 
**Jan Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
****Jan Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
08:19p Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead
08:02p Turkish gold businessman to sue Turkey's savings deposit bank
07:52p Oil rises, set for weekly gain as weak dollar underpins
07:49p Oil rises, set for weekly gain as weak dollar underpins
07:46p Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM - Twitter
07:29p BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 12 in Latest Week
05:55p Oil Mixed as Dollar Rally Fades
05:18p RIO TINTO : lifts force majeure on copper, acid from U.S. mine
05:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
03:39p EXCLUSIVE - DESPITE SANCTIONS, NORTH KOREA EXPORTED COAL TO SOUTH AND JAPAN VIA RUSSIA : intelligence sources
Latest news "Commodities"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.