Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.3% (11) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Dec +0.5% (11) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices Dec +0.2% (11) +0.1% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 29.7 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Nov +6.3% (4) +6.4% HPI (Y/Y) 1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 123.1 (10) 122.1 Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jan +180K (5) +250K 0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +0.6% (9) +0.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jan 63.0 (6) 67.6 1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +0.5% (5) +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 235K (8) 233K 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +0.6% (9) +3.0%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +0.9% (8) -0.2%* 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.5** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 58.5 (12) 59.7 1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.3% (9) +0.8% N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.3M (7) 17.85M Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +175K (12) +148K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 4.0% (11) 4.1% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.3% (10) +0.34% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 95.0 (6) 94.4**** (Final) 1000 Factory Orders Dec +1.5% (9) +1.3% *3Q Revised Reading **Jan Flash Reading ***All private-sector workers ****Jan Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

