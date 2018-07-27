India Non-Paper Stationery Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
According to the report, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of
more than 8% in value terms during forecasted period starting from
2017-18 to 2022-23.
Since the last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the
Non-Paper Stationery products sales includes pens, Pencils, colours and
other Products.
The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of
consumers' healthy lifestyle, fashion consciousness, consideration of
personal grooming and extended lifespan, plus improvements in conditions
and distribution channel development in rural areas, have all created
opportunities for expansion of the stationery market.
Non-paper category divides in the segment like writing instruments,
office products, colours and other adhesive & technical instruments. The
non-paper stationery market is dominated by writing instrument market
followed by office products. Writing instrument contains Pens, Pencils
and other. In Writing instrument Market, Pen Segment Market is
dominating, followed by Pencil. Leading companies in Writing Instruments
that have major market share includes BIC Cello, Linc, Flair etc.
Furthermore, developing economy, rising disposable income of
individuals, growing awareness of importance of education and much more
reasons are there to spend more on Stationery products. Further,
increasing number of schools, colleges and offices also indicate the
more consumption of non-Paper Stationery products. In addition, increase
in population of country show the huge potential for market growth of
non-Paper Stationery market.
Companies Featured
-
ITC Limited
-
Doms Industries Private Limited
-
BIC Cello (India) Private Limited
-
Kokuyo Camlin Limited
-
Hindustan Pencils Private Limited
-
The West Coast Paper Mills Limited
-
Navneet education Limited
-
Flair (India) Private Limited
-
Sundaram Multi Pap Limited
-
J K Paper Limited
-
Linc Pens & Plastic Limited
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. India Non-paper Stationery Market Outlook
3. Trade Dynamics
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Trends & Development
6. Government Initiative in India Education Sector
7. PEST Analysis
8. Indian Economic Profile
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Strategic Recommendation
