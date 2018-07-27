India Non-Paper Stationery Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Non-Paper Stationery Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in value terms during forecasted period starting from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Since the last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the Non-Paper Stationery products sales includes pens, Pencils, colours and other Products.

The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of consumers' healthy lifestyle, fashion consciousness, consideration of personal grooming and extended lifespan, plus improvements in conditions and distribution channel development in rural areas, have all created opportunities for expansion of the stationery market.

Non-paper category divides in the segment like writing instruments, office products, colours and other adhesive & technical instruments. The non-paper stationery market is dominated by writing instrument market followed by office products. Writing instrument contains Pens, Pencils and other. In Writing instrument Market, Pen Segment Market is dominating, followed by Pencil. Leading companies in Writing Instruments that have major market share includes BIC Cello, Linc, Flair etc.

Furthermore, developing economy, rising disposable income of individuals, growing awareness of importance of education and much more reasons are there to spend more on Stationery products. Further, increasing number of schools, colleges and offices also indicate the more consumption of non-Paper Stationery products. In addition, increase in population of country show the huge potential for market growth of non-Paper Stationery market.

